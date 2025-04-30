The UK is to exempt from overseas stablecoin issuers in encryption rules.





The UK will not comply with the new cryptocurrency rules and will be exempt from overseas stablecoin publishers. Ministers promise to cooperate with the United States when regulating emerging global markets for digital assets.

The proposal, presented by British governor Rachel Reeves on Tuesday, is the first attempt to emphasize the UK's first to create rules for encryption assets and forge a technical partnership with the United States.

Reeves discussed close technical cooperation with the US Treasury Minister last week in Washington, and discussed with a move to secure a wide range of trade transactions to reduce tariffs. A British official said the conversation continues.

The new British encryption rules will guarantee new enforcement authority for market practices and financial behaviors, such as exchange and brokers and loans.

The British president, Donald Trumps, pledged to provide a more industry -friendly approach to ending regulatory crackdowns and making the United States a world encryption capital.

Reeves said in a speech with London's Innovation Finance Global Summit that strong rules for encryption on Tuesday will increase investors' trust, support Fintech's growth, and protect people from all over the UK.

Today's announcement sends a clear signal. The UK is open for business but is closed with fraud, abuse and instability, she added.

Stablecoins, one of the most active areas in the global encryption market, is to maintain steady value for sovereign currencies such as the US dollar, but tokens are outside the regulated banking system.

The British plan, which will be released for public consultations for a month, will not force Stablecoins 'overseas publishers who want to sell to UK investors and to sell them to the UK investor to secure regulators' approval. Only publishers who are headquartered in the UK require British regulatory approval.

Most of the vast stable stable stable stable stable stable stable that British investors can buy are issued by a company headquartered in North America and Central America.

About $ 240 billion in Stablecoins circulates, mostly published by El Salvadors Tether and USS Circle.

US lawmakers will open the doors of Big Wall Street and Silicon Valley Technology Group this year to pass the STABLECOIN rules that can sell tokens to investors.

However, this rule is expected to be forced to sell tokens to US investors to establish overseas stablecoin issuers in the United States.

UKS contrasts with the EU's strict approach in December.

A company that sells stability to EU investors must obtain approval from European regulators.

Brussels also requires significant stable stability to meet the difficult rules for liquidity and reserves.

A Reeves allies said last week that the superintendent and Bessent talked about trade, but they also talked about strengthening the UK's economic relations beyond tariffs including technology and financial services.

The person who mentioned the encryption regulations added: This is the first result.

Last week, BESSENT with Bessent dealt with ideas on how to allow further collaboration between the UK and the United States, including the Atlantic Sand Box, which allows startups to test new business ideas for digital securities in a lighter regulatory framework.

Peter Mandelson, Ambassador to Washington, is promoting the UK-US technology partnership with all trade contracts to reduce tariffs on both the Atlantic.

Last week, Mandelson held a digital asset event in his residence to visit Washington for the spring meeting of IMF and World Bank in his residence.

Nick Price, a partner of London's law firm Osborne Clarke, appears to be more consistent with the United States, and instead of bringing encryption assets to the existing regulations, it brings encryption assets rather than developing spelling.

The UKS encryption division will welcome government proposals. Crypto providers have registered as complying with the Rules of Prevention of Funds due to the rejection of the FCAS for almost nine applications of the recent 10 applications.

Laura Navaratnam, the British policy officer of Crypto Council for Innovation, said that this announcement is a great milestone in Stablecoins and other encryption assets in the UK.

