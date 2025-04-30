Here is where they are going instead





Travelers share their flight experience to and from the United States

The traveler at John F. Kennedy in New York has shared their experience of visiting and returning to the United States while immigration rules are tightening.

Canadians are choosing more and more not to go to the United States due to political rhetoric and new rates. Some Canadians feel unwanted in the United States due to the political climate and border security concerns. Canadians are opting for interior travel or explore other international destinations.

Don Delayen and his wife abandoned their plans to visit California this spring, exchanging a week in Laguna and a cruise which returned to Vancouver, where they are based, for Puerto Vallarta, in Mexico.

The decision took place after hearing the threat of President Donald Trump to annex Canada in the 51st state. “Prices are one thing, but fundamentally, it is Trump's derogatory discourse to Canada that turned on the torch,” said delay. For the Canadian, it looked like an attack on the sovereignty of his country. It is not that he is anti-American; He just doesn't want to support the United States with his money right now.

Delay is not the only Canadian renouncing trips south of the border. The Canadian trip to the United States slips quickly. In March, the number of Canadians crossing the border per car dropped 32% compared to the same month of last year, according to Statistics Canada. Plane trips were not far behind, falling from 13.5% in annual shift. After a 12% drop in Canadian visitors to California in February, Governor Gavin Newsom launched a tourism campaign in April encouraging Canadians to visit his “welcoming” state.

It is the third consecutive month of net reductions in Canadian incoming travel in the United States, after the renewed rhetorical assets towards Canada and a wave of new prices which, according to some travelers, made them less welcome. While immigration has intensified at American borders and in the midst of high -level detention stories, others are worried about their security and do not want to take the risk.

The change has prompted Canadians, who constitute the largest demography of travelers in the United States, to seek elsewhere their getaways. Some people outright cancel their planned trips. It's not that Canadians do not travel; They simply choose new destinations, with a lot of rediscovering their own country or exploring new places.

According to the US Travel Association, even a 10% drop in Canadian tourism could cost US $ 2.1 billion on spending and threaten 140,000 jobs. With a drop of more than 30%, the country can consider losses over $ 6 billion in only 2025.

As international travel habits evolve, Canadians seem to send a message: it's ok to jump the United States

Jump the United States, trying new places

For Canadians, the United States has been their most popular destination for snowbirds, sports games, national parks and more. However, since January, there has been an increase in interest in domestic trips to Canada, according to Travelsvers Canada, a travel marketing organization.

It is a strong response to the call of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau so that his citizens “choose Canada” for their trips.

“This could mean changing your summer holiday plans to stay here in Canada and explore the many national and provincial parks, historic sites and tourist destinations that our big country has to offer,” said Trudeau in March.

The change comes from a combination of boycott of American trips depending on the principle and also to go where their Canadian dollar goes further. “Things have calmed down a little bit, people realize that this story will continue for a long time,” said Jane Clementino, main vice-president and director general of Travelsavers Canada. “So then, in a way has decreased, and people just make conscious decisions.”

According to Expedia, domestic trips have been the most reservations by Canadian travelers since the beginning of 2025, and the last summer travel prospects of the travel platform where they are probably heading. Coastal gems like Tofino, St. Johns and Gaspsy are booming, each with an increase in search of 30% or more. Other popular Canadian destinations include big cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Quebec.

“This summer, Canadians choose to travel closer to their home,” said Melanie Fish, head of public relations for Brands Expedia. “We have found an increase in interior travel research on Expedia.”

But it is not only a question of staying at home, with research for the prefecture Delhi, Lisbon and Chiba. St. Pierre and Miquelon, a small French territory off the Côtes de New-Neuve, also saw a peak of 130% in research, offering Canadian travelers a “Eurotrip without the Jetlag”.

Like the tradition for Canadians who seek to escape harsh winters, this year sees a lot of exchanging the usual destinations of Florida and Arizona for the regions of Mexico, Punta Cana and Oaxaca. Thailand Koh Samui, popularized to a Western audience by the last HBO season of “The White Lotus”, has also shown strong increases.

“It goes, apart from the fact that the Canadians went up and that it boycotted the United States on a trip, we don't really feel like you miss anything, right?” Said Delayen. “I went to Puerto Vallarta, and I am on a beautiful beach, a condominium tower that was simply incredible, like the infinity pool hit the sand of the beach, and it costs me less than half of what it would cost me in the United States.”

Reconnect Canada

It is too early to say how long Canadians will avoid in the United States that some experts warn that change could have long-term economic impacts for the United States, especially if travelers have a positive experience in another destination and return to the United States

Others believe that travel in the United States will restore slowly over time. “I think Canadians will always find a place in the United States to spend time,” said Clementino. “It's not a good time right now, and we've certainly seen this change.”

For some, like delay, it is not that simple. “It will have a lasting impact,” he said. “It is not like we are going to bounce back because we feel despised.” Traveling in the United States is not on his plate for a near future, although he hopes to return to the island of Hawaii one day when he is ready.

Others are seizing this time as an opportunity to reconnect with the place they call at home.

For Jen McGuire, an Ontario-based journalist, his travels used to take place largely in the United States “the reality is that we grew up with a massive infusion of American culture on television. So many of us are like, I have to see California, I have to go because that is what we grew up with it,” she said. “We did not grow up by looking at our own country on Tvor having always in the media. I think many of us have just bypassed that it was entitled to the United States.”

McGuire recently canceled several trips to come to the United States, both for work and personal trips. She also visited her parents in South Carolina. Part of this is in solidarity with his Boycotter Canadian compatriots, but also “a little paranoia” on what could happen on the border, especially since she wrote on politics.

“It's really unhappy because I really like to come to the United States,” she said. “It's wonderful, it's a big country. Of course, it's beautiful. But I can't do it for the moment.” Her new travel plans include a hiking trip to Canadian rocks in Alberta and a road trip through New Brunswick and she is delighted to explore her house further.

“You know, negative connotations apart, I think it's a little correct that Canadians want to somehow understand our own identity,” said McGuire. “We're like, it's okay, we can do our own thing for a minute.”

