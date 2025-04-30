The UK and the EU are the British and EU to sign a free and open trade declaration in Donald Trump's tariff war.





Ursula von der Leyen, chairman of the European Commission, visits London's Downing Street. Photo: Getty

The UK and the EU have announced a new strategic partnership to increase trade in major exhibitions on US President Donald Trump's tariff agenda.

The official declaration of the UK -EU, which promises free and open trade, will be signed, and the draft was prepared before the May 19 summit, which is considered an important moment in the British -EU relationship on May 19.

According to Politico, according to the draft leaked on April 25, partnerships will also be based on maintaining global economic stability.

“We have confirmed the sharing principles that maintain global economic stability and mutual promises on freedom and open trade, the draft said.

Guardian added that the Guardian report will continue to study how to alleviate the influence of fluctuations in the global economic order.

US President Donald J. Trump has faced a 10%tariff. Photo: Getty

Prime Minister Keir Starmer continued to negotiate with the Trump team and started a special deal to avoid the headwinds of the US tariff agenda.

The UK is currently facing a 10%tariff and the EU is facing 20%.

The White House said on Tuesday that negotiations between the United Kingdom and the United States are moving in a very positive way.

During Monday's briefing, Donald Trump's Karoline Leavitt reporter confirmed that discussions are being conducted as the UK continues to pursue economic transactions with Washington.

Downing Street hopes that such a deal will reduce the influence of Donald Trump's global tariff campaign.

Last week, British Prime Minister Rachel Reeves met with a US opponent and had a positive trade negotiations.

The prime minister met with the US Treasury Secretary on Friday afternoon and insisted that the British relationship with the EU was much more important than the US deal with the United States.

Reeves said the discussion focused on the contract of the state's interest in X to X, following Twitter. At the meeting, he gave up everything with this tariff issue, but he understands why President Trump wants to deal with the system to deal with imbalances worldwide, she told Broadcaster.

Revs said Trump has a deal with Washington despite the proposals of US officials, which cannot be considered based on 10% tariffs.

“I don't want to go ahead of the president or the trade team about how such negotiations are going on, but I heard that it is very positive and productive with England.”

