Ukraine ready to sign minerals takes care of us on April 30, source of the president's office confirms





Publisher's note: This is a story in development and is updated.

Ukraine is ready to sign the mineral agreement expected for a long time with the United States, which could occur on April 30, a source from the president's office told kyiv Independent.

According to the source, the final version of the agreement includes an investment structure of 50 to 50 between the two countries and contains “a lot of good details”.

“I hope it will be approved soon, during the day and the evening of our time. (The Minister of the Economy) Yulia Svyrydenko will sign it,” they added.

The agreement excludes the provisions linked to the debt of Ukraine for previous military or financial aid, said the source.

This marks a departure from previous American proposals, in which President Donald Trump had sought to supervise the agreement as partial reimbursement for American military aid, saying that Ukraine owed Washington up to $ 300 billion.

Investigation: the hidden journey of Ukrainian coal stolen by Russia and who benefits

On March 29, the ship of Russia sanctioned in Russia SV. Nikolay quietly accosted the Algerian port of Annaba near the charcoal terminal, waiting to be discharged. The metallurgical coke that the ship carried a key ingredient in steel produced from coal had been stolen. The independent Kyiv has retraced the ships

Since the start of the large -scale invasion of Russia, kyiv has received just over $ 100 billion in American aid.

The deputy of the Ukrainian opposition Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who examined several sketches, wrote on Telegram that “the complete logic of the future Fund (which constitutes the basis of the mineral agreement) will be modified”.

In the revised framework, there will be no payments or immediate transfers of factories, existing ports or the Ukrainian gas transmission system as previously offered. Instead, the emphasis will be placed on future joint investment projects and the reinvestment of profits, said Zhelezniak.

“Based on the document project I saw in Washington, it is much better than the one who sent us on March 23,” he added.

A map showing the location of critical raw materials in Ukraine. (Independent kyiv)

A memorandum signed earlier this month by kyiv and Washington stressed that the mineral agreement will not be in conflict with the path of Ukraine to the integration of the EU or its obligations towards international financial institutions.

One of the main obstacles of negotiations was a confrontation between Washington's first requests and the critical partnership of raw materials signed between Brussels and kyiv in 2021.

The document also recognized the previous contribution of Ukraine to international security by its voluntary surrender of the third global nuclear arsenal.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine inherited the third global nuclear arsenal. Kyiv voluntarily renounced these weapons under the 1994 Budapest memorandum, in exchange for security insurance from the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia.

The agreement has been under discussion for months and has become a point of tension between President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, who had a stormy argument at the White House on February 28 when the agreement was to be signed by the two leaders.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this month that Washington’s commitment to Ukraine’s commitment as an economic partner and could be used as a lever to encourage Russia to negotiate the end of his war.

Trump promised peace in Ukraine in the first 100 days, but Russian violence has only degenerate

US President Donald Trumps promises to negotiate peace in Ukraine during his first 100 days of office, he collided with reality on April 30, a series of Russian missiles and drone attacks during this period increased civilian fog, and a peace agreement with Moscow which is still absent

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kyivindependent.com/ukraine-us-expected-to-sign-minerals-deal-on-april-30-source-claims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos