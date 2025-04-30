It is the Cardinals of the United States and Canada that participate in the conclave





By Francesca Pollio Fenton

RNA staff, April 30, 2025/06:00 am

Cardinals from around the world have headed for the Vatican to participate in a secular tradition known as Conclave a meeting during which the college of cardinals is gathered to elect a new pope.

The Catholic Church currently has 252 cardinals; However, only 135 of these cardinals can vote in the conclave because a cardinal must be under 80 years to vote.

Pope Francis during his pontificate appointed 108 of the 135 cardinal voters. There are 14 cardinals representing the United States and Canada 10 of the United States and four of Canada.

Here is a list of cardinals in the United States and Canada participating in the conclave:

UNITED STATES

Cardinal Robert Prevost, Osa

Prévost serves as a prefect for the dicastery for the bishops and was the former superior general of the Order of Saint-Augustin. He was also bishop of Chiclayo in Peru from 2015 to 2023. Pope Francis made Prévost a cardinal in 2023. He was 69 years old.

Cardinal Robert Prevost speaks to media members during a synodity briefing on October 23, 2024, at the Vatican. Credit: Daniel Ibaez / CNA

Cardinal Daniel Dinardo

Dinardo is the former archbishop of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Hoy, in the service of the Archdiocese from 2006 to January 20, 2025. He was appointed Cardinal by Pope Benoît XVI in 2007. He is 75 years old.

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke

Burke was bishop of the butt, Wisconsin, for almost nine years and founded the sanctuary of Notre-Dame de Guadalupe during this period. He then spent four years as a pearl of Saint-Louis. He was appointed Cardinal in 2010 by Pope Benoît XVI. From 2008 to 2014, he was the prefect of the supreme court of the apostolic signature. He is 76 years old.

Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke during the solemnity of the Saints Peter and Paul in the Saint-Pierre basilica in the city of Vatican, June 29, 2019. Credit: Daniel IBEZ / CNA

Cardinal Timothy Dolan

Dolan has been a New York Archbishop since 2009 and continues to do so at the age of 75. He was appointed Cardinal in 2012 by Pope Benoît XVI.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan from New York. Daniel Ibanez / CNA

Cardinal James Michael Harvey

Harvey is the most archifications of the Papal Basilica of Saint-Paul outside the walls of Rome. He was also the prefect of the pontifical house of Pope John Paul II and Pope Benoît XVI, who appointed him Cardinal in 2012. He is 75 years old.

Cardinal Base Cupich

Cupich has been an archbishop of Chicago since 2014 and was appointed Cardinal in 2016 by Pope Francis. He is 76 years old.

Cardinal Blase Cupich from Chicago. Daniel Ibanezcna

Cardinal Joseph Tobin

Tobin is the Newark archbishop, New Jersey, since 2017 and has been a member of the redemptorist order. He was appointed Cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016. He was 72 years old.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin from Newark answered questions at a press conference at the USCCB 2019 general meeting on June 13, 2019. Kate Veik / CNA

Cardinal Wilton Gregory

Gregory was the Archbishop of Washington, DC, until January 6, 2025. He became the first African-American cardinal when Pope Francis appointed him in 2020. He was 77 years old.

Cardinal Gregory prays in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Washington, DC Credit: Biden inaugural Committee.

Cardinal Robert MCELROY

Mcelory succeeded Gregory as a Washington. He was previously the bishop of San Diego. He was appointed cardinal by Pope Francis in 2022. He was 71 years old.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell

Farrell serves as a Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church and the Prefect of the Dicaster for Laïcs, the family and life. He was also auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington from 2002 to 2007 and bishop of Dallas from 2007 to 2017. He was appointed Cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016 and 77 years old.

Canada

Cardinal Thomas Collins

Collins was the Archbishop of Toronto until 2023. In 2012, he was appointed Cardinal by Pope Benoît XVI. He is 78 years old.

Cardinal Grald Lacroix, ISPX

Lacroix has been an archbishop of Quebec since 2011 and was appointed Cardinal by Pope Francis in 2014. He is 67 years old.

Cardinal Gerald Lacroix is ​​Archbishop of Quebec, Canada. Credit: Daniel Ibez

Cardinal Frank Leo

Leo has been an archbishop of Toronto since 2023. He has been appointed Cardinal in 2024 by Pope Francis and is one of the youngest cardinals at 53 years old.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ

Czerny has been the prefect of Dicastery for the promotion of full human development since 2022 and was appointed Cardinal by Pope Francis in 2019. He is 78 years old.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, on the set of EWTN News live from Synody on Synody, October 22, 2024. Credit: Daniel IBEZ / CNA

Francesca is a journalist for the staff of the Catholic press agency. She graduated in communications by emphasizing the digital media of the University of Colorado – Denver. She is also in charge of the social media news agency.

