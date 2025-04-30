



On Wednesday, the United States and Ukraine hit the last minute obstacles when it was about to sign a framework agreement on the exploitation of Ukrainian minerals.

The agreement of which they were to sign the marathon negotiations, which were seen by the Financial Times, said that Washington and kyiv would stimulate investments in Ukraine by developing its natural resources and by creating a joint investment fund.

But problems arose as a Ukraine Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, flew to Washington on Wednesday to sign the agreement, according to three people familiar with the problem.

The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessents, the team told Svyrydenko that she should be ready to sign all the agreements or return home, people said.

The Americans want the Ukrainians not only to sign the framework on the framework, but also a second detailed fund agreement that would conclude the complete mineral agreement and a third technical document together on Wednesday, three people informed of the situation said.

A person familiar with the USS thought said on Wednesday that Ukraine had sought to re-examine the agreed conditions this weekend, and that Svyrydenko had been invited not to fly to the United States until the agreements were finalized.

The person said that the boarding points linked to governance, a transparency mechanism and the traceability of the funds. But the agreement could still be signed on Wednesday if Ukraine returned to the original conditions, they said.

President Trump said the time to do this was now, and we move with deliberate speed towards this end, said a spokesperson for the US Treasury.

The Ukrainians said that the American account was inaccurate and that they could not sign all documents on Wednesday because the fund agreement must be ratified by their parliament.

A Ukrainian official said they feared that the United States would be satisfied with anything. We are ready to sign the agreement on the framework today, they said, but added that the chances were little better than 50-50.

In the middle of jockeying on Wednesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said: as soon as all the final details are developed, which, I hope, will occur in the next 24 hours, the agreement will be signed and we will take the first step.

The framework agreement does not explicitly offer American security guarantees, which Ukraine had searched, but it calls an expression of a broader and long-term strategic alignment … and a tangible demonstration of the United States for Ukraine security, prosperity, reconstruction and integration into global economic frameworks.

The latest version of the mineral agreement was concluded after kyiv obtained a major concession from the Trump administration, which only future military aid would count as an American contribution to the agreement.

The development would mark a major step in the rocky relationship between Washington and kyiv after a signature ceremony for a previous version of the agreement was canceled in February following a public argument in the oval office between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodyr Zelenskyy.

After this confrontation, Trump insisted that billions of dollars of military aid prior to the United States are treated as loans to be reimbursed through the agreement, a proposal Zelenskyy rejected. The Trumps negotiator team has sent a new proposal indicating that only military aid spent in kyiv would count as an American contribution to the agreement.

Shmyhal said on Sunday that this line had been deleted after Ukraine has clearly defined its red lines. He spoke of Washington following an important meeting with Bessent to hammer the final details.

In the weeks following the meeting of the oval office that derailed the talks and after kyiv worked with an American law firm to help negotiations, talks became more constructive, Ukrainian officials said.

kyiv and Washington signed an intention protocol earlier this month, committing to advance an agreement on the part of the investment fund of the agreement covering the natural resources and the energy assets of the Ukraines.

The agreement specifies that after its entry into force, any new American military assistance, including the donation of weapons, ammunition, technology or training systems, will be considered a capital contribution by the United States.

Trump expressed growing impatience on ceasefire talks in a standstill and expressed doubts about Russian President Vladimir Poutines will to engage seriously in a peace framework which he had hoped to negotiate in his first 100 days in power.

