



The UK High Court is a patented EP 1 506 211 INVALID (UK [2025] EWHC 1012 (PAT)). Astrazeneca will appeal to crystals, but it represents frustration. The manufacturer of diabetes drugs DAPAGLIFLOZIN recently received a prohibition order for a general version of Glenmark in the UK.

Since the patent expired two years ago, this decision mainly affects the effective SPC by May 2028. In addition to Glenmark, Astrazeneca is fighting generic with diabetic drugs based on competitors teva and dapagliflozin.

Not valid for validity

In particular, Michael Tappin made a decision based on validity claims. In conclusion, he says: “(…), Dapagliflozin has been found to have been successful, but reflects what MEADE J says in Apixaban hcat. [21]The judge does not want to withdraw a breakthrough patent, but later the result of DAPAGLIFLOZIN does not enter the picture, and my mission was to evaluate the effectiveness of the patent according to the disclosure. ”

In fact, his reasoning reflects judgments in pharmaceutical cases related to apixaban and pregabalin. However, this approach has not yet made a Supreme Court and is instructed, for example, the extended board of EPOs and G 2/21.

Tappin justified the decision due to lack of information about patent applications in the Dapagliflozin case. “It is not guessing why the patent was written in that way, especially in some analytical methods, not to speculate about the data on the performance of DAPAGLIFLOZIN. If so, the results of these procedures may be very different. In fact, they would not have occurred at all.”

Status remains

In his ruling, Tappin refers to the economic success of Astrazeneca's blockbuster, which is sold under the FORXIGA brand. Forxiga appears to treat type 2 diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease. The company also has market approval for products that contain other active ingredients and combinations of DAPAGLIFLOZIN. SPC/GB13/021 is associated with DAPAGLIFLOZIN and will expire on May 13, 2028, regarding relevant pediatric extensions. SPC/GB14/050 is associated with the combination of dapagliflozin and metformin and will be expanded on May 14, 2028.

The ruling was given to an arbitrary approach to feasibility claims in the constraints. Astrazeneca said it would appeal to the decision in the Q1 results. The Company can maintain a preliminary prohibition order for Glenmark until the final decision is made. Therefore, the current market status is not changed.

Astrazeneca's directors' patents continue

The Taylor Wessing team, led by Matthew Royle, Andrew Payne and Alex Walker, has represented the claimed generic throughout the procedure. Tom Mitcheson was KC.

Matthew Royle Andrew Payne Alexander Walker

Astrazeneca relied on the Freshfields team led by the partner ChroPher Stothers and Laura Whiting. The team also included not only AIDAN SOUTHALL and Jeremy Manger, but also senior associate professor Nicholas Fischer. The lawyers were Lindsay Lane KC and Stuart Baran.

Representatives worked with Astrazeneca's in -house teams, focusing on the legal director DOM Hornblow and the lawyers, Marcus Heifetz.

Christopher Stothers Laura Whiting Penny Gilbert Rose Hughes

Astrazeneca's patent Rose Hughes left the company this week. Patent lawyers will join Pharma IP Boutique Evolve based on Cambridge and advise IP strategies to Pharma and Biotech Industries. Astrazeneca has not yet appointed a successor.

Pinsent Masons represented Teva. Glenmark relied on the team of Powell Gilbert, led by Tom Oliver and Penny Gilbert.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.juve-patent.com/cases/uk-high-court-revokes-astrazenecas-spc-and-patent-for-diabetes-drug-dapagliflozin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

