EU views break as “unrealistic” in the middle of the world technological race – politico

In the context of climbing trade tensions and growing hybrid threats, the EU will soon publish its international digital strategy for Europe. Technological competitiveness is an economic and security imperative for all aspirations for sustainable wealth and stability, indicates a version of version dated April 9.

However, with regard to dominant actors such as the United States, decoupling is unrealistic and cooperation will remain significant throughout the technological value chain, according to the project. He quotes China as well as Japan, South Korea and India as a country with which collaboration will also be essential.

The field for strategic technological alliances with countries sharing the same ideas to team up research and generate greater commercial opportunities for blocks of blocks contrasts strongly with increasing calls for evolution to protectionism.

The strategy is more defensive on China, declaring that the EU will seek to maintain its leadership in the promotion of secure 5G networks and of confidence worldwide essentially a nod to the exclusion of Chinese sellers such as Huawei. | Mukhriz Hazim / Efe via EPA

For Europe, business as usual is not an option, wrote Marietje Schaake earlier this year. Schaake, a former Dutch liberal member of the European Parliament who is a main voice on technology, called on the block to end his debilitating dependence on American technological groups and take concrete measures to protect himself from the growing dangers of this new geopolitical landscape powered by technology.

In Brussels, the idea of ​​an Eurostack an ambitious industrial plan to free oneself from American technological domination is to gain steam, the main legislators throwing their weight behind the proposal.

The strategy project supports international commitment to critical technologies such as quantum and chips that the growing complexity of semiconductor supply chains and geopolitical uncertainty require a personalized and specific approach to the country. The EU rushed to repair, among other things, a risky dependence on China for low -technology fleas.

