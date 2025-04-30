



Washington on April 30, the United States and Ukraine signed an agreement to establish the United United States reconstruction investment fund. In recognition of the important financial and material support that the inhabitants of the United States have provided to the defense of Ukraine since the large-scale invasion of Russia, this economic partnership positions our two countries to work in collaboration and to invest together to guarantee that our mutual assets, our talents and our capacities can accelerate the economic recovery of UKRAINES.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the Treasury Department and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will work with the government of Ukraine to finalize the governance of the programs and advance this important partnership.

Thanks to President Trumps, tireless efforts to ensure lasting peace, I am pleased to announce the signing of today's historic economic partnership agreement between the United States and Ukraine creating the US-UKRAINE Reconstruction Investment Fund, said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. As the president said, the United States is determined to help facilitate the end of this cruel and insane war. This agreement clearly reports to Russia that the Trump administration has engaged in a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and long -term ukraine. President Trump envisaged this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show both parties the commitment to last peace and prosperity in Ukraine. And to be clear, no state or person who has funded or provided the Russian war machine will be authorized to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The United States and the Government of Ukraine are looking forward to quickly operationalizing this historic economic partnership for the Ukrainian and American people.

