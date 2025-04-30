The state did not prepare for the climate effect, the advisors say.





There is clear evidence that climate change is making extreme and extreme extreme weather in the UK. This all over the UK looks like a condition of heat wave, heavy rain and forest fires. The UK is not appropriate for this. In particular, there was no change in solving these risks as the government's change.

Download the committee's report on the progress that adapts to climate change.

The immediate concern of the committee is as follows. If the action is not taken, I expect this to worsen.

More than half of the UK's highest quality agricultural land is in danger of flooding today, and the total agricultural land is expected by 2050. Climate change is also a big threat to British biodiversity when it is rapidly decreasing. The 6.6 million real estate in the UK is risk of flooding in rivers, sea and surface water. This is expected to rise to about 8 million (1 in 4) by 2050. If you continue to rise steadily on the UKS coast, the risk of flooding will increase and the coastal erosion will deteriorate. More than one -third of the railroad and road kilometers is at risk of flooding and is expected to rise by half by 2050. The extreme heat also interferes with the infrastructure system through railway seats and power line sagging. Heat -related deaths already occur thousands of thousands of people every year, but in 2050, they can rise several times in the average year, which is increasingly vulnerable to extreme heat due to the influence on the aging population where climate change increases. According to the estimates, unqualified climate change can affect up to 7%of GDP on the UK's economic production by 2050, and it is difficult to lead sustainable long -term growth in the country.

Baroness Brown, chairman of the Adaptation Committee, said:

We have seen that this country has not prepared for the impact of climate change over the past few years. We know that we will come out in the future, and we are not actually prepared in many areas that we will not even prepare. The threat is the largest for the most vulnerable. We do not have elastic hospitals, schools or nursing houses. Both public and private institutions are not prepared.

We can see our country changing before our eyes. People should cope with more regular weather effects. People are increasing food prices. People are worried about their vulnerable families during the heat.

The inefficient and old -fashioned methods of working in the government are preventing the ability of the countryside that can be the future suitability. Will this government face the reality of our situation? If you fail to act, it affects all families and everyone in the country.

The Adaptive Committee must review the progress of UKS for adaptation every two years. Most of the evaluation results in the 2025 report gain the same score as 2023. In terms of adaptation, we do not find evidence that scores a single result as a good one.

We recommend four major behaviors in order to increase the profile of adaptation throughout the government and promote more effective response to climate change.

Improve your goals and goals. This is an important first step in providing the rest of the government and the executable and measurable framework. As part of this, the government must clearly convey the roles of the government, private sectors and households in adaptation and funding. Improve the government's adjustment. Adaptation and climate risks are still weakly integrated with wider government's elasticity efforts and other major policy agendas. More adjustments are required throughout activities, expenditures, divisions and departments. Government adaptation efforts must be better connected to a wider elasticity plan in order to be prioritized between governments. Integrate adaptation to all relevant policies. The next expenditure review should be supported by the government's sufficient resources. Important public services, such as public assets and NHS, should be flexible in the current and future weather, which can be effectively operated without costly modifications. The government policy agenda can help to close the main policy gap confirmed in this report, but only if the climate recovery is appropriately integrated with the approaching strategy and plan. Monitoring, evaluating and learning in all sectors. Proper monitoring and evaluation supported by regular data collection and reporting is essential to track the impact of climate and adaptation at the national level. In addition, we need to learn the future plans from effective. Effective monitoring and evaluation frameworks for adaptation must finally be closed.

Read the entire report.

