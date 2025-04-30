The American economy is shrinking while businesses import more before the prices





Natalie Sherman

Business Reporter, BBC News

Getty images

The US economy decreased in the first three months of the year as public spending has dropped and imports increased due to companies that rush to bring goods into the country before prices.

The economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.3%, a strong slowdown after growth of 2.4% in the previous quarter, said the Commerce Department.

The figures have marked the first quarterly decline in three years and were presented under the name of introduction of import taxes by President Donald Trump, scrambled world trade and created a major uncertainty.

But analysts said it would take more time to understand the impact of pricing changes.

Although imports count against the growth of gross domestic product calculations (GDP), overvoltage should be reversed in the coming months. These swings do not necessarily indicate an poorly efficient economy.

The report also showed that consumer spending – the main engine of the US economy – increased by 1.8%, although a slower rate than in 2024.

During an appearance on television with members of the cabinet, Trump blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for economic weakening, arguing that his policies would stimulate investments in the United States and an economic boom.

“It is Biden,” he said, while seeming to reject the bubbling fears of price increases, tenders and shortages of articles such as toys, because trade between the United States and China falls strongly.

“Well, maybe children will have to have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know? And maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than they do normally.”

In a press release, the White House said that GDP figures were an “rear appearance indicator”.

“The underlying figures tell the real story of the strong dynamic that President Trump offers,” said press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Watch: Does the United States are heading in a recession? Three warning signs to be monitored

Since his reinstatement of the White House in January, Trump has stormed the business world, announcing a series of new commercial rates which, according to him, will collect funds for the government and will help stimulate American manufacturing.

While he has watered up some of the policies against domestic outcry, analysts say that measures still leave the highest average rate of overall rate in more than 100 years.

This report followed the activity until the end of March, a period before Trump announced his most in -depth prices of the “Liberation Day” on China and other countries of the world, which sparked a spectacular sale on the stock market and disorders on the money and debt markets.

He has shown that imports argued by more than 40% in the first three months of the year, while consumption spending increased by 1.8%, compared to 4% at the end of 2024.

Analysts warned that these figures could be distorted by people who have advanced their purchases in anticipation of prices.

The report has also shown an unexpected increase in business investment, while final sales to private national buyers – an indicator of overall closely looked at – increased by 3%, little changed to the previous quarter.

“Overall, not as bad as feared,” said Paul Ashworth, chief economist from North America to Capital Economics.

Prices are a tax on imports, which, according to economists, will result in prices.

Some companies, such as the Stanley Black & Decker tool manufacturer on Wednesday, already announced its intention to increase prices in response to measures.

If buyers get up at higher prices and demand as expected, it could further reduce growth.

While American companies are entering a period of public updates for investors, many companies, including car manufacturers such as Stellantis and Mercedes, said they could not provide advice on sales expectations for the coming months, citing uncertainty.

The main stock market indices in the United States, which had recovered abrupt losses while Trump fell on some of his plans, opened more after the publication of the figures but ended the day almost flat.

But the economists of Wells Fargo said it was difficult to draw firm conclusions from the latest data, noting that the trail of trade growth was the largest since the 1940s.

“The American economy is more at risk of recession today than it was even a month, but this contraction in GDP is not the beginning of that,” they said.

Additional report by Bernd Debusmann Jr in the White House

