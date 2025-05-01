Why Nigel Farage brings Maga -style rally to England





The pulse beats on the dance track grew up with excellent pitches and the crowd rose to feet. The light of light was flashing across the cave stadium in Central Birmingham. Then, NIGEL FARAGE, a right -wing populist leader who claimed to be able to fix the broken British, arrived on the stage and took a white tiger.

Farage, who leads the anti -immigrant reform of England, has long been one of Trump's most enthusiastic supporters. He also learned presidential campaign tactics.

It means that the political assembly has returned to England.

A few weeks ago in the British election and in the UK, a few weeks before the special elections, Farage promised to ride on the stage in Cornwall, Darlington and Hull, to laugh, break the joke, and expel illegal immigrants.

Farage returned to the reform guidance last year and was elected as a member of the British parliament and led the rebellion to a special surge in polls. Although it accounted for 14 %of the votes in July, it has now overturned the ruling Labor Party in major opposition conservatives and some surveys through regular opinion surveys.

Thursday elections are limited but the first test of reform ability to convert the polls into power. Analysts expect the party to emerge into hundreds of seats and two local markets. It is also favorable to win the special elections that were closely fought for the parliamentary seats on the same day.

Farage, like Trump, is a charismatic and fluent speaker who accepts theme investigations instead of the United States in relation to unplased immigrants and other political parties. His rally is noticeable in a country where a long time ago from a public speech to TV and now social media.

British politicians tend to deal with many crowds only in election campaigns and annual party meetings. Jeremy Corbyn, the Labor Party's hard left leader, spoke at the Glastonbury Music Festival in 2017 and was enthusiastic by concert participants.

Neil Kinnock, which led the labor from 1983 to 1992, said that the rally was out of political and one of the best speakers in his era. He was famous for his platform speeches, including a warning of the right to vote in 1983 and a passionate criticism of the left in 1985. He also cited an ORATORYS risk in the UK. The stadium rally held before the 1992 election seems to have contributed to that year.

Kinnock is Mr. I am not a fan of Farages speech. When I'm sorry when I do something terrible, I think it is a bar dialogue behind the microphone, he said. But it is definitely effective for the right audience.

KINNOCK said that the formula for the reform rally includes a lot of noise, and the speaker to warm the crowd, and Farage Crescendo said that the leader is projected to any kind of Messiah. He pointed out that the rally is no different from Trump, and it has a repetitive topic, and some have a favorite phrase. It is impossible to mention immigration and the consequences.

President Trump sometimes brought tens of thousands to a large outdoor venue. As Trump pointed out TV cameras and journalists behind the stadium and labeled fake news as labeling, not only provocative, pleasing the crowd, as well as provocative and pleasing the crowd, as well as provocative and pleasing to the crowd, as well as thumping sound tracks (the standard of Village People) Features.

According to Stephen K. Bannon, the chief executive of the Trump 2016 campaign, this play played an important role in Trump's political rise.

When he went down and went to Iowa two days later in New York, we said there was nothing when President Trump announced the candidate in June 2015. The rally has become everything. The Trump campaign was essentially a series of rally.

Since the 2016 BREXIT voting, Mr. Bannon has been a Farages Mr. He said he acknowledged the value as a warm -up method. In August of that year, Farage appeared with Trump at Miss Jackson's Mark Rally.

BREXIT was the British Independence Day. Farage was shining and clapping Trump.

We've broken BREXIT with people's heads, Bannon said. Until we came to Nigel, he was Rockstar of Maga Flomful. There must be a person with charisma. He is also a fun person like Trump.

In the event held in Birmingham, the reforms created a stage set to symbolize the depleted countries, including the garbage bag mound (clear references to urban garbage hits), a bus stop covered with graffiti and a closed bar.

Farage has attacked the government's Net Zero Targets and promised that the Reformed government would eliminate human rights laws and deport immigrants who were not documented. He will tell you that all the illegally coming people will end the end of the story and will be deported for the biggest idiots and cheers of the night.

Birmingham did not promise the largest political rally in modern British history. The party sold about 10,000 tickets, but said there were hundreds of empty seats. But thousands of people, some traveled hundreds of miles and brought them to political events, achieving the recent attempts of the British Party.

He has already led three people and campaigned for BREXIT at an important moment of political career. Just before the referendum, where the UK voted to leave the European Union, Farage opened a placard reading by dealing with supporters in Gateshad in northeastern UK. We want our country again.

Last year, he arrived at the CLACTON-on-SEA, which he is currently represented by Congress, and Pyrotechnics and Eminem songs are booming.

Caroline Woodman (61 years old), 61 years old at Birmingham Stadium, drove more than 2 hours by car in this place, Essex Village (ESSEX) Village Essex Village Essex Village (ESSEX) Village (ESSEX) Village (ESSEX) Village (ESSEX) Village (ESSEX) Village (ESSEX) Village (ESSEX) Village (ESSEX) Village (ESSEX) Village (ESSEX) Village (ESSEX) Village Village (ESSEX) ESSEX Town said he wants to remove his immigration, high living standards, and poverty. Teacher Woodman said he could not work while waiting for the operation, saying he grew up in labor assumptions, but he voted to Farage for more than 20 years.

I know that he is honest, honest and friendly who puts our country first, and he will take care of people.

Gary Jackson, a 56 -year -old East Yorkshire, is a retired police commander. He previously had a conservative vote, but now he expects Farage to be the next prime minister. I don't know other politicians who answer straight as they do, he said.

Robert Hayward, a member of the House of Representatives and voting experts, said that the UK is plating of supporters who need to build the UK as a national party who can challenge labor in 2028 or 2029, where the next general election will be held.

Hayward said that it collects all these people and establishes propulsion. At present, other parties could not do that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/30/world/europe/nigel-farage-rallies-uk-local-elections.html

