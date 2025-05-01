



Bernd Debusmann Jr

BBC News, Washington DC

Sean Seddon

BBC News, London

US Treasury Department

The American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessant (L) and the first Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyryrydenko (R) Sign the Agreement on Natural Resources

The United States has signed a highly anticipated natural resource agreement with Ukraine, which, according to the Treasury department, would help with its post-war reconstruction efforts.

President Donald Trump has put pressure on several occasions for the agreement as a prerequisite for the supply of future security guarantees to kyiv, while Ukraine is fighting against the invasion of Russia.

In a statement, the United States said that the agreement “reports to Russia” that the Trump administration is “attached to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine”.

The agreement will see the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund to seek minerals and define how income would be divided.

According to the press release from the US Treasury on Wednesday afternoon, the newly created US-Ukraine reconstruction investment fund recognizes “significant financial and material support” that the United States has given Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

“President Trump envisaged this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show the commitment of both parties to sustainable peace and prosperity in Ukraine,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the press release.

“And to be clear, no state or person that has funded or provided the Russian war machine will be authorized to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine,” he added.

He said in a video press release that the agreement would help “unlock Ukraine growth assets”.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko flew to Washington on Wednesday after an apparent breakthrough in negotiations.

Watch: Us Signs Historical Natural Resources deal with Ukraine says Scott Bessent

In an article on X, Svyrydenko – being outside the Treasury building in Washington – said the fund created by the agreement “would attract global investment in our country”.

The announcement comes after a delay, which, according to American authorities, is the result of Ukraine's attempt to negotiate the already granted aspects of the agreement.

“We are ready to sign this afternoon if they are,” said Bessent earlier on Wednesday, adding that Ukraine “decided to make last minute changes” to the agreement.

On Wednesday afternoon, an American source familiar with talks criticized Ukraine for trying to reopen certain terms that had apparently been finalized this weekend.

The American and Ukrainian teams worked in the evening on Friday until Saturday to agree on documents, as well as early in the morning on Wednesday, the source told the BBC.

They added that the snack points included the governance of the fund, the transparency mechanism and the steps to ensure that all the funds would be fully traceable.

“Nothing has been deleted,” said Bessent earlier when he was asked about changes in the agreement. “This is the same agreement that we accepted on weekends. No change on our side.”

Technical documents were signed last week by representatives of the two countries.

EPA

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky spoke face to face while they were in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis on weekends

Ukraine would have large reserves of rare criticism minerals such as graphite, titanium and lithium under its soil. They are highly sought after due to their use in renewable energies, military applications and industrial infrastructure.

Pressure from the Trump administration for access to the mineral wealth of another country is involved in the midst of an increasing trade war with China, where 90% of the current actions of the rare land in the world come.

The agreement of the agreement seemed to give the United States access to the Ukrainian industries beyond minerals.

Although he did not specify security support that Washington would be willing to provide in return, he said that the agreement was “a tangible demonstration of the United States from America to the security of Ukraine”.

The agreement comes a few days after Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of Pope Francis funeral, and while talks between Moscow and Washington for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine continue.

Trump-Zelensky's latest talks seemed much more friendly than their meeting at the White House in February, and led to a softening of the American president to his Ukrainian counterpart at the time, as well as an increased level of criticism of the attacks of Russia.

Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said: “As you know, we are looking for rare earths [minerals] All the time.

“They have a lot, and we have concluded an agreement, so we can start digging and doing what we have to do. It's also good for them.”

The initial agreement was to be signed in February, but collapsed following the stormy exchange between the two leaders, when Trump accused Zelensky of “playing with the Second World War”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5ypw7pn9q3o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos