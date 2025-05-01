



The British Department of Defense said the strike struck the production of heavy drones overnight.

The military in the United States and the United Kingdom aimed at saying that it was a drone manufacturing facility for the HOUTHI armed group by carrying out air strikes near Sanayaiyame Yemen capital.

On Wednesday morning, the UK provided a detailed explanation for starting a strike, unlike the United States, and there have been few details on hundreds of strikes since the campaign was renewed on March 15.

According to the British Department of Defense, the strike, which is about 24 km south (15 miles) south of Sana, hit a building identified by British intelligence.

The ministry said that the operation was planned to minimize civilian casualties, but no characters were provided.

The United States, which began a repeated strike on the HOUTHI goal over the past month, has not yet mentioned collaboration.

In mid -March, US President Donald Trump ordered the army with a decisive and powerful strike for HOUTHIS, as long as he aimed at transportation in the Red Sea.

Since then, the Ministry of Defense has achieved more than 1,000 goals throughout Yemen, killing heavy rain fighters and leaders and reducing their abilities.

But concerns about civilian casualties are growing.

According to the HOUTHI-IFFILIATED media, 68 people died of a recent US strike, striking a detention center with African immigrants.

MWATANA of Human Rights, a right organization based on Sana, said he recently recorded hundreds of civilian casualties in the US attack.

Radhya Al-Mutawakel, the chairman of MWATANA, said that during more than 10 years of armed conflict, Yemen's civilians were the subjects of indiscriminate and unbalanced attacks of war parties.

They added that when they wanted to see the end of the bloody chapter of their lives, they now found the potential goal of the US military attack.

An unnamed US defense official told Reuters that Pentagon is making a claim and evaluating the claim of civilian casualties due to a Monday strike.

HOUTHIS has controlled a large crowd of many Yemen for almost 10 years. Since November 2023, they have begun missiles and drone attacks on the words that they are connected to Israel in the Red Sea, and are hindering the global supply line.

