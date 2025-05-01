The mineral agreement of the signs of the United States and Ukraine





The White House announced Wednesday evening that it had signed an economic partnership with Ukraine which includes an agreement on the property and extraction of the natural resources of the nation torn by the war.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that the agreement, established as an investment fund for reconstruction of the United States-Ukraine, will allow the United States to “invest alongside Ukraine” to unlock its growth assets and, ultimately, accelerate its economic recovery.

As the president said, the United States is determined to help facilitate the end of this cruel and insane war. This agreement clearly reports to Russia that the Trump administration has engaged in a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and long -term prosperous Ukraine, “said Bessent in a statement.” President Trump envisaged this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show their two parties to commitments to American peace and prosperity in Ukraine.

“And to be clear, no state or person that has funded or provided the Russian war machine will be authorized to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine,” he added.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the agreement.

Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of the Economy of Ukraine, provided more details on the mineral agreement described in the agreement, saying first on X than “it is the Ukrainian state that determines this and where to extract” and that “the basement remains under the Ukrainian property”.

Ukraine and the United States will manage and maintain jointly the condominium of the investment fund, neither of them having a dominant vote, said Svyrydenko. It will be funded by new licenses of Ukrainian oil, gas and minerals, with 50% of all income from licenses to the fund.

“The fund will then invest in extraction projects for critical materials, petroleum and gas as well as in infrastructure and related transformation. Specific investment projects will be selected by Ukraine and the United States. More importantly, the fund can invest exclusively in Ukraine,” she said in X.

Svyrydenko said in his post that the United States will also contribute to the fund, thanks to it is not exactly how much. She added that contributions to the fund will not be imposed in Ukraine or the United States to ensure maximum effectiveness of the investment process. “”

Trump said earlier on Wednesday that the agreement would serve as a avenue in the United States to recover the funds he provided to Ukraine throughout his war with Russia, a figure that the State Department has placed at $ 66.5 billion in terms of military aid.

“I didn't want to conclude a contract,” said Trump at a meeting on Wednesday. “Rare earths are called rare for a reason, and they have a lot, and we have concluded an agreement where our money is secure, where we can start digging and doing what we have to do.”

We do not know how much money will reimburse the United States. Svyrydenko said in his post that the agreement “does not include any provision concerning the obligations of Ukrainian debt to the United States”.

The agreement was signed a few days after Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis. Trump suggested that the relationship of pairs had improved since their oval office confrontation in February, characterizing the meeting as beautiful and expressing the confidence that Zelenskyy wants to conclude an agreement “to put an end to the war.

Trumps Ire was rather directed against Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump criticized for having made general strikes on kyiv despite the continuous efforts of American officials to ensure a plan to put an end to the war, which began in February 2022.

On Friday, Putin met an American special envoy Steve Witkoff for about three hours in Moscow, with a help from Putin later describing their discussion as “productive”.

After the meeting, Trump exhorted Ukraine and Russia to organize ceasefire talks “very high level”, adding that the two parties are “very close to an agreement” to end the war. The two countries have not had direct talks since the days of the invasion of Russia.

