The UK launches a draft encryption rules targeting exchange and stablecoins.





The British government publishes discussions on draft laws for the cryptocurrency industry, providing regulatory environments for activities such as the issue of the Crypto Set Exchange and the Tabble Lecoin, and dealing with market abuse, admission and public system.

The proposed rules were based on financial services and market laws that passed the law in 2023, giving the Treasury to create new rules for encryption sectors. The UK is behind the European Union, where the industry -specific market in the Crypto Assets (MICA) law began.

In addition, President Donald Trump's executive has eased encryption regulations, and the Securities and Exchange Commission is following the United States, which withdrew its lawsuits for more than 12 encryption companies.

Rachel Reeves' Treasury Minister said in the Global Summit of Innovate Finance, saying that the new rules are to support the national economic growth goal. The bill is planned this year and “the British is a good place for digital asset companies to invest and innovate,” Reeves said.

She also said that the United Kingdom will cooperate with the United States to support the use of digital assets and support for responsible growth.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has posted it to the government's website that it will be able to receive technical opinions on these draft rules by May 25 and will present the rules for market abuse, admission and public system in an appropriate process.

Update (April 29, 16:30 UTC): Add content from the first paragraph of the EU

