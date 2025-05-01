The United States and Ukraine sign the critical mineral agreement





CNN –

The United States and Ukraine have signed a economic partnership agreement which will give Washington access to Kievs Rare Earth minerals in exchange for the establishment of an investment fund in Ukraine.

The United States and Ukraine are trying to establish the agreement on natural resources since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

The agreement comes after weeks of intense negotiations which sometimes became bitter and temporarily derailed help from Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday that the two countries had signed the agreement. As the president said, the United States is determined to help facilitate the end of this cruel and insane war, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement.

This agreement clearly reports to Russia that the Trump administration has engaged in a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and long -term ukraine, said Bessent. And to be clear, no state or person who has funded or provided the Russian war machine will be authorized to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Ukraine Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, was in Washington to sign on behalf of the Ukrainian government

Among the terms of the agreement are full ownership and remaining control with Ukraine, she posted Wednesday at X.

All the resources on our territory and in territorial waters belong to Ukraine, she said, adding: It is the Ukrainian state that determines this and where to extract. The basement remains under the Ukrainian property this is clearly established in the agreement.

The signature comes a few hours after a last -minute disagreement on the documents to be signed threatened on Wednesday to derail the agreement.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had to conclude the agreement during his trip to Washington in February, but the agreement was not signed when this visit was interrupted after the meeting of the controversial oval office.

Among the main points of snack of negotiations, there was the question of security guarantees and if the United States would provide them within the framework of the agreement. Trump first refused this, saying that he wanted to sign Ukraine first and talk about guarantees later.

At that time, Zelensky described the draft agreement as asking him to sell his country. Since then, Ukrainian officials have indicated that they thought that American investment and the presence of American companies in Ukraine will make the United States more interested in Ukraine security.

Shortly after the visit condemned to the White House, Trump ordered the suspension of American aid to Ukraine. Although the aid has since been restored, the episode has become a great awakening call for the Ukral European Allies, who have committed to intensifying their aid in the country.

Trump largely invoiced the agreement while Ukraine reimburses the aid that the United States has provided to Ukraine since Russia launched its large-scale unsuitable invasion of the country in February 2022.

The details of the agreement were not made public. However, Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday that the agreement would not include assistance provided before signing.

Speaking on Wednesday, Shmyhal described the agreement as a strategic agreement on the creation of an investment partnership fund.

It is really an equal and beneficial international agreement on joint investment in the development and resumption of Ukraine between American and Ukrainian governments, he added.

Under the agreement, the United States and Ukraine will create a joint investment fund in Ukraine with an equal contribution of the two and an equal distribution of management actions between them, said Shmyhal.

The American side can also have new, I highlight new military aid for Ukraine as a contribution to this fund, said Shmyhal.

The Kievs allies have long watched the mineral riches of the country. Ukraine has 22 deposits of the 50 materials classified as criticism by the US Geological Survey.

These include minerals of rare earths and other materials which are essential for the production of electronics, clean energy technologies and certain weapons systems.

Global production of minerals of rare earths and other strategically important materials has long been dominated by China, leaving the western countries desperate for other alternative sources, including Ukraine.

A memorandum of understanding prepared within the framework of the Biden administration last year said that the United States promoted investment opportunities in Ukraine mining projects to American companies in exchange for kyiv creating economic incentives and implementing good commercial and environmental practices.

Ukraine already has a similar agreement with the European Union, signed in 2021.

This story has been updated with developments.

