



A Palestinian flag flies outside the International Court of Justice, which opened hearings on a United Nations request for an advisory opinion on the obligations of Israel to authorize humanitarian assistance in Gaza and in the West Bank, in The Hague, in the Netherlands on Monday. Peter Dejong / AP hide legend

Switch the Peter Dejong / AP legend

The Hague, the Netherlands, the United States told the International Court of Justice on Wednesday that Israel was to provide aid to Gaza, but that the country did not have to work with the United Nations Agency for Palestinian refugees.

The main United Nations Court holds a week of hearings on what Israel must do to provide humanitarian assistance desperately necessary for the Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, following a request for advisory opinion from the United Nations General Assembly last year.

The United States said that Israel had legitimate concerns concerning the United Nations Rescue and Work Agency, also known as UNRWA, the largest assistance provider in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“In short, there is no legal obligation that an occupying power enables a third state or a specific international organization to carry out activities on an occupied territory which would compromise its security interests,” said Josh Simmons, a legal adviser from the State Department, to the court based in Hague.

Simmons suggested that other organizations could fulfill the mission of UNRWA.

In January, Israel prohibited the agency from operating on its territory. Israel alleges that 19 out of approximately 13,000 UNRWA employees in Gaza participated in the attack in Hamas in southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and sparked the war in Gaza.

UNRWA said it had dismissed nine employees after an internal United Nations investigation concluded that they could have been involved, although the evidence was not authenticated or corroborated. Israel then alleged that around 100 other Palestinians in Gaza were members of Hamas, but had not provided proof to the United Nations.

The Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Saar on Monday retaliated in the case on Monday. “I accuse an UNRWA, I accuse the UN, I accuse the secretary general and accuse all those who armed international law and its institutions in order to deprive the most attacked country in the world, Israel, of its most fundamental right to defend itself,” he told a press conference in Jerusalem.

Israel does not participate in the hearings, but she submitted written arguments.

The Russian Federation, which spoke directly after the United States, said that UNRWA's work was crucial to the Palestinian people and the agency was supported by the majority of the international community. “The urgency of this case cannot be overestimated. The balances of Gaza on the verge of famine. Hospitals are in ruins. Millions of Palestinians in the band (Gaza), as well as in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, face existential despair,” said the 15 judges of the court.

Musikhin then suggested that UNRWA deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for its work.

The hearings are underway while the Humanitarian Aid system in Gaza approaches collapse and ceasefire efforts remain deadlocked. Israel has blocked the entrance to food, fuel, medicine and other humanitarian supplies since March 2. He renewed his bombing on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and seized large parts of the territory, saying that she aims to push Hamas to release more hostages.

The World Food Program said that last week, its food stocks in the Gaza Strip exhausted, ending a main subsistence source for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. Many families find it difficult to feed their children.

On Monday, the Palestinian ambassador to the Netherlands, Ammar Hijazi accused Israel of having violated international law in the occupied territories.

“Israel is hungry, killing and moving the Palestinians while targeting and blocking humanitarian organizations trying to save their lives,” he said in court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/30/nx-s1-5382383/international-court-of-justice-israel-unrwa-palestinians-us

