The American economy has shrunk while consumers have purchased before the purchase rate





The American economy contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, the first negative reading since 2022, according to a first measure published Wednesday by the Commerce Department.

The drop in gross domestic product was fed by a massive increase in imports, while other parts of the US economy have shown signs of slowdown. Consumer expenditure increased by 1.8%, the lowest pace since mid-2023. The report also showed that inflation has remained firm.

The shares were down for much of the day but ended above.

GDP figures cover only the first three months of the year, and other report data show that the commercial investment has remained firm. Economists expected GDP increased by 0.4% for the first three months of 2025, compared to 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The report is among the latest data points to grasp an instantaneous American economy before the prices of President Donald Trump's “Liberation Day” was announced in the world. More recent data began to capture some of these benefits. Earlier Wednesday, the ADP payroll processor said that 62,000 new roles added in April well below the two estimates.

Meanwhile, many companies have reduced their forecasts for 2025 or have completely withdrawn their financial guidelines.

The American economy therefore seems to be entering a period of instability which is largely self-inflicted. In a new interview with ABC News, Trump continued to minimize concerns about the economy, saying that he had reported during his campaign that there would be a transition period as his policies settled.

Well, they signed up for this, a Trump. This is what I campaigned on.

Many analysts warn that the economy is now undergoing an escape in slow motion. Expeditions to ports on the west coast plunge, while price increases should start to eat sales data and income, because increased uncertainty is fixed.

“A period of stagnation is now probably in advance if the current whole of prices is maintained, with the recession, the most likely result if the additional reciprocal prices are imposed in full in July,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics on Wednesday.

Following, the GDP report, the stock markets have experienced heavy opening sales drops.

In a social post of truth on Wednesday, Trump blamed former President Joe Biden for weakness.

“This is the Bidens stock market, no prevailing on,” he wrote. “I did not take over before January 20. The prices will start to launch soon and the companies are starting to move in the United States in record number. Our country will explode, but we must get rid of Biden's” overhang “. It will take some time, has nothing to do with the prices, only that it has left us bad figures, but when the boom will start, it will be like no other.

