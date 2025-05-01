GDP of the first American quarter: economy contracted at a rate of 0.3%





Steve Forbes de Forbes joins the panel of The Big Money Show 'to talk about the international implications of the increase in trade tensions between the United States and China.

The American economy contracted in the first quarter, while the economic agenda of President Donald Trump came into force, according to new data published on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the Commerce Department published its prior estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter, which found that the American economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter, which takes place from January to March.

Economists interviewed by LSEG expected the economy to increase at a rate of 0.3% during the quarter. The 0.3% contraction of the first quarter was slower than the growth of GDP of 2.4% recorded in the fourth quarter. The quarterly contraction has been the first since the first quarter of 2022.

The drop in GDP was mainly assigned to an increase in imports, which counts as a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, as well as a decrease in public spending. These changes were partially offset by the increase in investment, consumer spending and exports.

The sharp increase in imports of 41% was motivated by consumer goods, mainly pharmaceutical goods, medicines and vitamins; and by equipment such as computers and parts.

The increase in imports was partly motivated by pre -order products importers in order to have the expeditions of the implementation of Trump prices beat.

Consumer expenditure increased by 1.8%with gains for the two services (+ 2.4%) and goods (+ 0.5%), because the increase in service spending was widespread and led by health care, housing and public services. In expenditure on goods, an increase of 2.7% of non -victims was partly counterbalanced by a decrease of 3.4% of sustainable goods.

Imports jumped in the first quarter while importers turned to price costs in advance and strengthen the inventory before the implementation of prices. (Qian Weizhong / VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Commercial investment increased by 21.9% in the first quarter after posting a decrease of 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Non -residential investment increased by 9.8% during the quarter, led by a 22.5% increase in equipment expenditure.

Disposable personal income was 2.7% in the first quarter, compared to 1.9% in the fourth quarter.

Personal savings in percentage of personal income was 4% in the first quarter, compared to 3.7% in the fourth quarter – although it dropped by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2024.

Public spending fell 1.4% in the first quarter, led by a 5.1% drop in federal government spending. Federal expenses for national defense activities fell 8%, while non -defendant expenses have decreased by 1%. Government and local spending increased by 0.8%, the slowest growth since the second quarter of 2022.

Ryan Sweet, chief economist of the United States at Oxford Economics, wrote that “GDP is back, but there were good news as real final sales to private domestic buyers, the engine of the economy, published a decent gain.”

“This will be tested while the economy is now struck by several shocks, including the prices, the stress of the supply chain, the conditions and uncertainty of the more strict financial markets, but the daily data imply that the engine of the economy has not been stored at the start of this quarter,” he said.

“The data of the first quarter on GDP highlight the training in which the federal reserve is located. The economy stagnated essentially in the first three months of the year while the growth in the inflation of the titles and the base has accelerated, moving to the concerns of stagflation,” added Sweet, noting that the company still provides for a single drop in interest rate at the end of the year.

