Housing prices in the UK are expected to fall, but the market is expected to increase in summer | Housing market





According to the Building Association, the price of British housing decreased by 0.6% in April when the market cooled down to overcome the change of stamp duty in the UK and North Ireland.

The average real estate value was 270,752 in April to 270,752 in April from 3.9%in the UK, and the housing price growth rate slowed to 3.4%in April.

Robert Gardner, the chief economist of the Architecture Society Eti, said:

According to the initial signs, the transaction increased significantly in March, and the buyer announced a purchase to avoid additional tax obligations.

Temporary cuts between the United Kingdom and North Ireland ended in early April after the budget was announced by the minister, Rachel Reeves. Scotland and Wales have set different taxes on buying housing.

Nationwide expects the housing market to be conquered in the next few months.

However, the building association predicts that the demand for purchasing and sales will continue to increase in the summer despite the uncertainty of the global economy.

The unemployment rate is still lower, imports are rising at real speed after the inflation is accounted for, and household loan conjunctions are powerful, and if the UK's basic fee is lower for the next few minutes, most other analysts can expect, Gardner said.

The UKS inflation rate fell to 2.6%in March, which increased the pressure to reduce interest rates to England bank policymakers next month even when the global outlook was still uncertain as a result of the Donald Trump War.

Loan institutions, including Barclays and HSBC, announced more mortgages at less than 4% of the plans this week.

RIGHT MOVES MORTGAGE EXPERT MATT Smith said: Loan institutions are spending time until May 8 (Bank of England's basic rates), and this year's second cuts will be used as an opportunity.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Join the business today

If you set up your work date, we will inform you of all your business news and analysis every morning.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that support charity, online advertising and external parties. See the Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

Despite the expectation that the bank could cut interest rates in May, real estate brokers warned that some potential housing buyers, including the first buyer, were still difficult to afford the house.

This provides a breathing space for furniture, while the basic economic problem remains especially a big obstacle. In particular, we navigated higher borrowings and reduced government support for the first buyer.

Jonathan Handford, the executive director of the real estate agent Fine & Country, said that housing prices do not reach much of ambitious buyers in many high -cost areas. Despite the signs of improving more financial conditions, strict loan rules and large -scale deposit requirements continue to close the market, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/apr/30/uk-house-prices-fall-but-market-likely-to-pick-up-during-summer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos