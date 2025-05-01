What the United States should lose a bumpy dollar





The Trump administration has already broken the dollar status as a key charge pillar of global finance. It would greatly miss him if it was happening.

It always seems crazy to discuss it all. For years, hitting the drum for the dollar making its role as a dominant reserve currency was a niche hob for crackpots. Some major investors still insist that the powerful dollar is there to stay, without serious alternative to its status. Others point out that skeptics in dollars confuse the recent fate of weakness in the field with its role of safety port and lubricant for world trade.

These two declines, however, have been blinded on the scale of the disturbance of security policy and geopolitics since Donald Trump returned to the White House. It is therefore wise to think about what the United States loses. The assumption at the moment is that, in the markets and in the high power policy, it will be shorter-termist, less resilient in any crisis which passes, and much more dependent on the kindness of foreigners.

Adam Posen, the long -standing president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, is one of the economists of strong perception which have gone through a conversion on this subject. In 2008, he wrote an article entitled why the euro will not compete with the dollar, noting that the euro is at a peak in influence, and the dollar will continue to benefit from the geopolitical sources of its global role that the euro cannot yet or soon.

At that time, Trump was occupied by the opening of his last major construction project, the Trump International Hotel and Tower sparkling in Chicago. Posen, like the rest of us, maybe forgiven not having imagined at the time that Trump could end up as the leader of the free world, again, in 2025. But we are there.

Now Posen said that in a fascinating online presentation last week, the brutal change of foreign policy presidents poses a direct and serious risk for dollar foundations. Green tickets have decreased since April 2 announcement of the so-called reciprocal rates is one thing, an instinctively understandable reflection of the US growth probably lower. But the fact that the dollar has dropped at the same time as the value of long -term American state bonds is a different thing that does not stimulate proof that the status of dominant reserve currency is dead, but very solid proof that it is injured.

A crucial element here is that all American government obligations are not created equal. When Trump castigated the markets with his announcement of disproportionate commercial prices, short -term treasure bills with deadlines of about two years have jumped in a reflection typical of the expectations of a shock that may require interest rate drops. The so-called long end of the market has taken a different path, a very unusual oddity which complies with a reduction in [their] Property of coverage of safe assets, in the words of a new analysis of Viral Acharya and Tomas Laarits at the New York University Stern School of Business.

Normally, bobent and lower obligations and currencies depending on growth, inflation and interest rates. But these are not normal times, and as we see, the less visible foundations of foreign policy and geopolitics form the soil on which everything is found. This makes it difficult not impossible but difficult to see how the dollar and treasury bills can recover their historical role as reliable safety valves for tight markets.

Unless this imbalance between short and long-term treasury bills means that the United States is likely to rely much more on the emission of cheaper short-term debts. As a general rule, the United States is a borrower so staid, safe and reliable that the treasure can actually afford to reimburse its debt, it can simply issue new obligations to reimburse the old ones, again and again. The shorter inclination than the long term means that it will be a much more frequent task, forcing the United States to keep its sweet creditors to try to mitigate borrowing costs.

The enormous privilege of welcoming the currency and the bond market that the world wants to have in crisis has also meant that the United States can take its path, even in difficulty, much more easily than any other country. Historically, he managed to maintain short crises by explaining a reliable investment well at a reasonable cost and stimulating his path with almost all the corrections much more freely than the other nations, which often see their borrowing costs increase when things become difficult.

The new American administration may have believed that this is exactly how the world is working. It is understandable, but not to be taken for granted, and Europe would like a slice of this magic.

Safe assets are safe because everyone thinks they are sure. The United States is on the right track to discover the long-term cost when it cracks.

