



The British Foreign Minister said the British Foreign Minister said that the British Foreign Minister is discussing with France and Saudi Arabia for the recognition of the Palestinian countries at a June meeting convened by the two countries to live the political path of the UK to live in the Middle East.

David Lammys' opinion was first marked when the British first admitted that the debate with France was in progress for the first recognition process.

Recognizing Palestine by two permanent members of the UN Security Council will be a powerful statement, but the clarity of France's proposal is clearer, and the recognition is faced with many diplomatic obstacles, including clarity of whether it can form part of a reliable process for two main solutions that Israel opposes.

In an interview with Lords International Relations Select Commutee, the UK said he wanted to take action when it affects the ground, not a symbolic moment.

Lammy recalled that 160 states recently recognized Palestine, including Spain, Norway and Ireland. Lammy said: Recalled that the United Kingdom did not have a refusal when acknowledging the Palestinian state.

President Macron recently talked with Saudi Arabia a lot about him, and of course we are currently discussing them.

He stressed that last week's dialogue with Qatar that long -term solutions should not be in the government, and perhaps the leadership is needed to leave for a third country. He said in Northern Ireland, there must be a demilitarized process similar to what happened after Friday's contract.

But Lammy says: It is unacceptable for everyone to live in an older state than living.

He acknowledged that the acceleration speed of the consensus was undermined, and the level of settlement violence was shocking.

Last year, he said that Westbank's 59 outposts were built, and the average of the last 25 years was seven.

When Emmanuel Macron returns from Egypt on April 9, the latest speculation on long recognition will recognize Palestinian countries at the June conference. It will be the first perception of Palestine by G7 member states.

A few days later, Macron said that the countries that do not do so will cause a series of different recognition, including Israel's recognition.

Israeli, Benjamin Netanyahu, rang Macron, saying that recognizing Palestine as a state would be Hamas Wai Ran's victory.

Donald Trump is going to visit Saudi Arabia this month, and Riyadh has been told that Saudi Normalization with Israel, one of Trump's signature diplomatic themes, is impossible without a reliable passage with a 2-state solution.

Michel Duclos, a special advisor of Institute Montaigne, headquartered in Paris, argued that French political reliability is in danger of dealing with this issue.

He said the French dilemma could soon be more difficult because the UN's best results at the June meeting were only roadmaps or proposals. Or will additional acting undermine that reliability?

Lammy showed the 60 -day ban on Israeli leaders, but did not suggest new actions. The blockade of the necessary aid for the gaza is terrible, the pain is serious, the need, and the loss of life is extreme.

He told Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar that it was clear about the obligation to provide Israel's help when two people met in London two weeks ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/apr/30/uk-france-talks-palestinian-state-recognition-lammy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

