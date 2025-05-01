



It was a welcome party and gathered near Heatrow's Terminal 5.

A few people grabbed flowers, others brought gifts, and everyone had a relief.

The two children from Gaza have been approved to enter the UK for professional medical services, and this pair will arrive at the evening plane from Cairo.

Image: Children arrive in England

This was the first time that the first visa was given to the children of the territory.

When the attendees cheered, the five -year -old Ghena became ashamed behind the security gate. Pressing the optic nerve requires emergency treatment to find vision in the left eye.

The party also had a pale 12 -year -old girl named RAMA. She struggles to catch food with weak and malnutrition. Medics thinks she needs surgery in her bowel movements.

Image: Ghena Abed at the age of 5 requires urgent treatment to store the vision of the left eye.

Her mother, Rana, said that he arrived in England as “like a dream.”

Her daughter was definitely lucky. A small number of children from Gaza have benefited from a large number of treatments in the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

Image: Rama's mother, Lana

In March, the Israelites could sign a contract with Jordan and allow 2,000 children to leave their territory for the treatment of war injuries and cancer. But only 29 people could go for the first time.

The process was not easy

So far, the UK has not allowed a child from going to the country for medical services, and is not an easy process for volunteers in the Project Pure Hope.

They told Sky News that it took 17 months to arrange a temporary visa between Ghena and RAMA.

Image: Dr. Farzana Rahman of Project Pure Hope

Dr. Farzana Rahman of Project Pure Hope said, “Many of us are medical workers, and when we see people who are suffering, especially children, we think that it is in our DNA that we motivated us because we wanted to try something.

Dr. Raman said, “I don't know when I asked why it took a lot of time to secure a visa.”

The group claims that there is no time to help other children.

But it is clear that the arrival of the child is a problem of sensitivity in Gaza. British volunteers say that all costs will be met in individual sources depending on several times. When the treatment is completed, the children return to the Gaza.

This is a NGO called Pure Hope's partner, Pronestine Children 'S Relief Fund (PCRF), will help them.

The PCRF organized dozens of medical evacuation, including the United States, and repatriated the repatriation children at the end of treatment.

Nevertheless, no one has done this in England and volunteers say they are not over. Project Pure Hope writes a list of additional children they can help and argues that there is no time to lose.

Dr. Rahman said, “One of the most difficult parts of trying to make progress in this field is to advance the lives of delayed costs: many children have died, this is an urgent situation and the most difficult part of us.

