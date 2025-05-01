The United States and Ukraine sign minerals.





The earth and the minerals are loaded on trucks on an open -air mine near the front line, despite the threat of bombing by the Russian pervasive forces on February 26, 2025 in the Donetsk region, in Ukraine.

Pierre CROM | Getty Images News | Getty images

The United States and Ukraine have signed a long-awaited mineral agreement, providing Washington with preferential access to kyiv natural resources in exchange for the training of a reconstruction investment fund.

The long -awaited agreement, long coveted by US President Donald Trump, comes after months of tense negotiations and more than three years since the Russia's invasion on the scale of Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that the economic partnership would allow the two countries to invest together to accelerate Ukraine’s economic recovery and help “facilitate the end of this cruel and insane war”.

“This agreement clearly reports to Russia that the Trump administration has engaged in a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and long -term ukraine,” said Bessent in a statement.

Since its inauguration in January, Trump has put pressure on a mineral agreement with Ukraine, claiming that an agreement to develop and jointly monetize kyiv's deposits of rare land, critical minerals, oil, gas and other natural resources would act, as compensation for American aid to Ukraine throughout the war with Russia.

In this presentation photo published via the official social media channels of the office of the president of Ukraine, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) meets the American president Donald Trump (L) during the funeral of Pope Francis at the Saint-Pierre Basilica at the Vatican, in the city of Vatican, Vatican, April 26, 2025.

Handout | Getty Images News | Getty images

In comments to a town hall on the newspaper network, Trump said that the agreement represents the reimbursement of the money that the United States has spent so far to support the Ukraine war effort.

Trump added that he “wanted to be protected. I didn't want to be there and look stupid.”

The American president also confirmed that he had had interviews with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the mineral agreement when they both attended the funeral of Pope Francis last week.

Ukraine to determine “where and what to extract”

Zelenskyy pointed out that the outline of an agreement had already been agreed in mid-April.

Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine Minister for Economic Development and Trade, said on Wednesday that the economic agreement was able to succeed in both the United States and Ukraine.

“It is important that the agreement becomes a signal for other global players that it is reliable to cooperate with Ukraine in the long term for decades,” said SvyryDeno via the X social media platform, according to a translation from Google.

As part of the agreement, Svyrydenko said that it is Ukraine “who determines where and what to extract”.

She added that the fund is being created from 50 to 50, reflecting an equal partnership between Washington and kyiv. None of the two parties will hold a dominant vote, said Svyrydenko.

An uncertain future

Ed Verona, a non -resident principal researcher at the Eurasia Center of the Atlantic Council with a particular emphasis on the help of Ukrainian reconstruction, said that Kyiv seemed to have “other choice but to acquiesce under the terms which reduce him to the status of a virtual colony”.

For the future, several questions “Nettles” mean that the future of the agreement is probably uncertain, said Verona.

These include whether the mineral agreement should be ratified by the legislature of Ukraine, if the modifications would be taken into account in such a vote and if investors would be willing to engage in future projects.

An employee works on a pink salt production site on Lake Sasyk-Sivash near Yevpatoria, September 21, 2023.

Stringer | AFP | Getty images

“The history of mineral resources agreements offers many reasons to doubt that it would resist well during the period generally required to develop important and high capital intensity projects with lead times up to a decade,” said Verona.

“Russia, ironically, provides an example of how resources related to transactions can take place. [President Vladimir] The Putin regime, with Western partners forced to make control and majority property in major projects, “he continued.

“I suspect that few serious American investors will endanger their shareholders' money according to such a clearly unbalanced” agreement “.”

Holly Ellatt from CNBC contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/01/russia-war-us-and-ukraine-sign-landmark-minerals-deal.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos