The amazing bug splat decline of British cars increases the fear of flying insects | insect





The long -term decrease in the number of flying insects sprinkled on a car after travel is well recognized by old drivers. However, according to the latest survey, the number of insects found on the vehicle license plate has plummeted 63% since 2021.

According to more than 25,000 trips across the United Kingdom since 2021, the decrease in 2024 has slowed, but it shows an amazing decline in insect -rich insects.

Bug Splates for the number plates of the civic scientists using the Kent Wildlife Trust and Bugs Matter apps of the bugs Matter apps decreased by 8%from 2023 to 2024 after 44%in 2023 and 28%in 2022.

Kent Wildlife Trust's Lawrence Ball says it's amazing to have a significant decrease in fried insects in this short time. We are likely to see the combination of background reduction rate as well as short -term decline related to the UK's extreme climate in recent years.

The new data has decreased in all of the UK's countries, and the most rapid decline between 2021 and 2024 was 65%in Scotland. In the UK, the number of insect advantages was 62%, Wales 64%and 55%in North Ireland.

Scientific research on other well -studied insects in the UK, such as butterflies and moths, has also shown a recent decline.

Andrew Whitehouse of Buglife said: According to the latest bug problem data, the richness of flying insects in our countryside has fallen again. The result is potentially extensive and affects the health of the natural world, but also affects many essential services that nature provides to us.

Human activity continues to affect nature, loss and damage, insecticide use, pollution and climate change, contributing to the reduction of insects. Society must be careful about the warning signal of ecological collapse and take urgent actions to restore nature.

Among the people who participated in the Bugs Matter Survey, there were engineers from Telecoms Company Openreach, contributing about 10%of the registration journey where the bug was recorded.

The survey will start again from May 1 to 2025 and be held from September 30, and this year will be expanded to the Ireland Republic. Anyone can download free mobile apps and start recording insect splits on car trips.

