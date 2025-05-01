



BTCMINING LIMITED says that it has been paid for a service that has operated the Cryptoasset mining business but has not received.

Bankruptcy service survey is the result of dissatisfaction with the behavioral fraud of people far from New Zealand.

The company received a hearing on April 29, 2025, at Manchester's High Court.

The Cryptoasset business registered in the UK has been paid by people in various countries, but did not receive the promised financial income and could not withdraw its assets.

BTCMINING LIMITED has claimed to operate the Cryptoasset mining business, where the customer will pay the company to mine and receive income.

However, behavioral frauds argued that they did not receive mining services or assets from people in Estonia, Moritania, Iran, New Zealand, Poland and Romania, and were subject to additional payments.

According to the survey, the company had no legitimate registration address anywhere in the UK.

BTCmining Limited was closed following the hearing at the Manchester High Court on April 28, 2025.

The chief investigator of David Usher's bankruptcy service said:

The fact that BTCmining Limited is attracting customers around the world makes our intervention especially important.

We acted on dissatisfaction before their reach affects more individuals.

It is important to be protected from a company that acts like the public in the UK and abroad.

The investigator could not reach the BTCmining Limited by using the known email address and phone number, and the website linked to the company did not provide disabled or new contact details.

STIBICH MARTINS YHAICHA Luzia, BTCMINING LIMITEDS Director, has been a sole director of the company since its establishment in January 2024, and the payment of Company's registration has been from China's account.

A 25 -year -old boy, who was considered a German -born country, could not contact bankruptcy service and did not cooperate with the investigation.

His contact address recorded in Companies House was also a residential address, and the residents had no knowledge of BTCMINING LIMITED and did not give the authority to use it.

After reviewing the six complaints raised by the behavior, the investigator has lost more than 15,000 people, but the customer has lost more than 15,000.

BTCmining Limited is not connected to other companies with similar names or trading styles.

All inquiries about the company's work must be made to official recipients of public interests: 16th floor, 1 Westfield Avenue, Stratford, London, E20 1Hz. Email: [email protected].

Additional information

