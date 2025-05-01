Brussels requires British fishing rights in return for food standard transactions.





The EU is threatening to remove red tapes and drinks for British foods as long as it is unable to access British fishing boats in the long term.

The main demand for Sir Keir Starmers Labor Government for the expiration date of the so -called number of contracts with the United Kingdom is designed to show the maximum leverage in London in negotiations on fishing rights.

Restricting the period of veterinary trading with the UK will cause uncertainty to exporters, reducing the potential value of the transaction and adding pressure on the UK to perform an open transaction for fish.

The sensitive problem is one of the remaining hurdles as Breksheet is engaged in a transaction to reset the relationship five years later at the May 19 summit.

The center of the contract is defense and security agreement, but the UK wants to increase the economy by reducing the trade barriers built when leaving the block.

The checks needed for agricultural products such as cheese and beef are one of the biggest barriers to the Star Mer government.

Currently, Brussels insists on the form and physical examination of sensitive products because the British standards can be different from the EU's standards.

This especially interferes with dealing with North Ireland. In order to avoid the difficult border of the island, a check on trade between the island and the mainland of the United Kingdom was imposed.

The British government is under pressure from the UK's major supermarkets, including the major supermarkets of the UK, including Mark and Spencer, and the main supermarket in the UK, which calls for a public letter calling for both sides to reach an agreement last month.

All transactions are likely that the UK must follow the EU standard and accept the execution of the European Justice Department.

The UK is the largest market for EU agricultural exports in 2024, accounting for 54 billion or 54 billion won. They grew to 2.2 billion that year.

Blocks imported $ 15.45 billion from the UK and about half of British food and beverage exports.

London claims that veterinarian trading will benefit more to the EU, but member states respond to the need for more British due to the dependence on the EU market. They are required by a diplomat who is involved in negotiations.

Brexit Deal has reduced the EU fishing rights in the UK for five years, but if a new contract is not agreed in June 2026, all access will be lost. Diplomats predicted that the fishing contract would last for more than five years.

A British official explained the negotiations. This is a proposed, but I think it is safe to think that it will not be the final state. Business requires certainty, and it is not helpful to renegotiate things every few years.

The British government did not provide a comment on the discussion with the EU, but added: It is clear that we will always act for national interests to secure the best results in the UK.

The European Commission refused to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d2303c3e-29d2-4436-b012-0836d8e6bda0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos