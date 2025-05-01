The United States and Ukraine sign the critical mineral agreement





Washington (AP) The United States and Ukraine signed an American access to Ukraines of large mineral resources on Wednesday, finalizing an agreement in the conclusion that could allow kyiv, President Donald Trump continued to retreat the current peace negotiations with Russia.

The two parties only offered naked details on the structure of the agreement, which they called the US-US-UKRAINE reinvestment fund. But he should give the United States access to the Ukraines of precious minerals of rare earths while offering Kyiv an insurance measure concerning continuous American support in his crushing war with Russia.

This agreement clearly reports to Russia that the Trump administration has engaged in a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and long -term ukraine, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement. President Trump envisaged this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show both parties the commitment to last peace and prosperity in Ukraine.

The announcement arrives at a critical moment in the three -year war when Trump has become more and more frustrated by both parties. The signature comes two months after a different but similar agreement was almost signed before being derailed during a tense oval office meeting involving President Donald Trump, vice-president JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Donald Trump welcomes the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House in Washington, Friday February 28, 2025. (AP photo / Ben Curtis)

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Gora in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday April 30, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Spoutnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Trump has long criticized Zelenskyy, saying that he did not have the cards to win the war and blame him to prolong the murder by not abandoning Crimea, but in recent days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also reprimanded the launch of Mortel to kyiv.

Trump said on the newspaper on Wednesday evening that the agreement, in theory, means that the United States will obtain more Ukraine than it has contributed. I wanted to be protected, he said, adding that he didn't want to look stupid by not recovering money for investment.

Ukraine praises the signature as an equal and good international agreement

For Ukraine, the agreement is considered the key to ensuring its access to future American military aid.

Really, this is a strategic agreement for the creation of an investment partners' fund, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. It is really an equal and good international agreement on joint investment in the development and restoration of Ukraine between the governments of the United States and Ukraine.

The Minister of Ukraines of the Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, flew to Washington on Wednesday to help finalize the agreement.

With the United States, we create the fund that will attract global investments to our country, she said in an article on X after signing.

An ilmenite open -air mine is seen in a canyon in the central region of Kirohrad, Ukraine, February 12, 2025. (AP photo / Efrem Lukatsky, file)

Learn more the White House had raised doubts that the agreement was ready

Earlier Wednesday, Bessent said at a meeting of the cabinet at the White House a few hours after Ukrainian officials said that an agreement had almost finalized that there was still work to do.

The Ukrainians decided last night to make last minute changes, said Bessent when he was asked for information that Ukraine was ready to accept the pact. Were sure they will reconsider this. And we are ready to sign this afternoon if they are.

He did not develop on the late changes he said that Ukraine has brought.

The United States has sought access to more than 20 raw materials deemed strategically essential to its interests, including certain non-minerals such as oil and natural gas. Among them are the Ukral Titanium deposits, which is used to make airplane wings and other aerospace manufacturing, and uranium, which is used for nuclear energy, medical equipment and weapons. Ukraine also has lithium, graphite and manganese, which are used in electric vehicle batteries.

After Kyiv thought that the initial American agreement of the agreement has disproportionately favored American interests, he introduced new provisions to respond to these concerns.

According to Shmyhal, the latest version would establish an equal partnership between the two countries and last 10 years. Financial contributions to a joint fund would be made in cash, and only new American military aid would count American. The aid provided before signing the agreement would not be counted. Unlike an earlier version, the agreement would not be in conflict with the Ukraine path to the European Union membership a key provision for kyiv.

The Ukrainian cabinet approved the agreement on Wednesday, allowing Svyrydenko to sign it in Washington. The agreement must still be ratified by the Ukrainian Parliament before it can take effect.

Putin wants answers before engaging in a ceasefire

Negotiations occur in the midst of rocky progress in the washing people who push to stop the war.

Putin supports a ceasefire before the peace negotiations, but before his end, it is necessary to answer a few questions and settle a few nuances, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Putin is also ready for direct talks with Ukraine without preconditions to seek a peace agreement, he added.

We realize that Washington wants to make rapid progress, but we hope to understand that the regulation of the Ukrainian crisis is far too complex to be done quickly, said Peskov at his conference daily call with journalists.

Trump expressed his frustration as to the slowness of progress in negotiations to stop war. The leaders of Western Europe accused Putin of blocking while his forces seek to grasp more Ukrainian land. Russia has captured almost a fifth of the Ukraine territory since the launch of a large -scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Trump has long rejected war as a waste of life and money from American taxpayers, a complaint he repeated on Wednesday at his meeting of the cabinet. This could end a crucial military aid for Ukraine and heavier economic sanctions against Russia.

We want both sides to accelerate things

The US State Department attempted on Tuesday to postpone both parties to move more quickly and warned that the United States could withdraw from negotiations if there is no progress.

We are now at a time when concrete proposals must be delivered by both parties on how to end this conflict, the spokesperson for the department Tammy Bruce cited Secretary of State Marco Rubio as he said.

Russia has actually rejected an American proposal for an immediate and complete 30-day ceasefire, which makes it conditional to stop the effort to mobilize Ukraines and Western weapons supplies in Kyiv.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Ukraine had accepted an unconditional truce only because it was pushed back to the battlefield, where the greatest Russian forces have the upper hand.

The UN says that the Ukrainian civilian victims are increasing

Meanwhile, Ukrainian civilians were killed or injured in attacks every day this year, according to a UN report on Tuesday in New York.

The United Nations Human Rights Office declared in the report that during the first three months of this year, it had checked 2,641 civilian victims in Ukraine. It was almost 900 more than during the same period last year.

In addition, between April 1 to 24, civilian victims in Ukraine increased by 46% compared to the same weeks in 2024, he said.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian emergency service, emergency services strive to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday April 30, 2025 (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

The Daily Grind of the War shows no sign of relaxation. A night attack of Russian drones against Ukraine the second largest city, Kharkiv, injured at least 45 civilians, said Ukrainian officials.

Also on Wednesday, the Ukrainian security service said that its drones had struck the Murom instrument engineering plant in the Vladimir Russia region overnight, causing five explosions and a fire in the military installation. The complaint could not be checked independently.

___

Kullab and Arhirova reported on Kyiv, Ukraine. The writer Associated Press Fatima Hussein in Washington contributed to this report.

___

