US-UKRAINE MINERAL CONDUCT: what we know





Ukraine has signed an agreement giving the United States to control on the one hand of its future income from natural resources, a long-awaited agreement that kyiv hopes to open the way to continuous support from the United States.

The announcement on Wednesday late that the agreement had been signed after months of difficult negotiations, including an explosive confrontation from the Oval Office while the Trump administration tries to negotiate the Ukraine War with Russia.

The agreement, which consists in creating a joint investment fund between countries, is intended to give President Trump a personal participation in the fate of countries while responding to his concerns that the United States has provided Kyiv a white check to try to resist the invasion of Russia. This could also pave the way for more substantial talks on American military support for Ukraine and under the terms of a possible truce with Russia.

What is in the agreement?

The mineral agreement will create an investment fund controlled by the United States which would receive revenues from Ukraine natural resources, according to a copy of the agreement made public on Thursday.

It seems that Ukraine has managed to obtain part of what it wanted, but not everything.

The Trump administration said in March that it wanted Ukraine to reimburse aid during the war with its mineral wealth which would have harmed Ukraine for generations. The idea of ​​treating this aid as well as debt has been deleted in the final agreement. And the agreement seems to keep the door open to Ukraine specifically to finally join the European Union.

There was no mention of an American security guarantee in the text of the nine pages agreement that the Ukraine government published Thursday.

kyiv and Washington will jointly manage the fund, which will be funded by new projects in critical minerals, oil and gas and not the projects that already work.

Although the agreement does not deal with aid prior to Ukraine as a debt that the country must reimburse, it indicates that future military aid, including weapons and training, will be treated as an American contribution to the fund, which means that Ukraine will have to match future aid with the wealth of resources.

The agreement does not modify the management of ukish state energy companies. All natural resources will always be considered a Ukraine property.

In addition, the agreement indicates that the United States and Ukraine wish to ensure that countries that acted negatively in Ukraine in the conflict do not benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine once peace is reached in other words, Russia.

The Ukraine Parliament must always ratify the agreement, which will probably occur in the next two weeks, legislators announced on Thursday.

Stick points along the way

The first versions of the agreement had pivoted between what the criticisms called a cheeky extortion of Ukraine by the Trump administration and the versions which included points sought by Ukraine, such as references to American support for post-war safety guarantees.

Without these guarantees, said Ukraine, Russia could quickly rape any ceasefire or restart war after regrouping and rearmatiating. Trump said Ukraine should turn to Europe, not the United States, for such security guarantees.

What happened in the oval office

The agreement was initially intended to be signed when President Volodymyr Zelensky, from Ukraine, went to Washington in February. But a signature ceremony was suddenly canceled after Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance castigated the Ukrainian president to the oval office for what they said was not grateful enough for American support and sought to hurry to conclude a peace agreement. Mr. Zelensky was suddenly asked to leave the White House, and the United States temporarily frozen any military assistance and information sharing with Ukraine.

Since then, Mr. Zelensky has worked to smooth relationships. And he and Mr. Trump reported that an agreement could still be concluded.

Ukraine's mineral resources

Ukraine controls more than 100 major critical minerals, according to a study by the kyiv School of Economics, as well as modest oil and natural gas reserves.

Titanium, used in construction, planes, orthopedic implants and as an additive in painting and cosmetics, including a sunscreen, among other things. Titanium mines in the center of Ukraine represent around 6% of world production, according to the Ukrainian media.

Uranium is used in nuclear power plants and nuclear weapons. Ukraine has the largest European reserves.

The fields of oil and natural gas dot several regions of Ukraine and surveys carried out before the war of Offshore natural gas reserves.

Lithium, a crucial element in batteries, including those of electric vehicles and in other industrial products, including certain drugs. Ukraine has a third of total European reserves, although some sites are in areas contested by war. Before the war with Russia, Ukrainian officials suggested to Elon Musk that he invests in Ukrainian lithium mines.

Rare earths, a group of more than a dozen metals, much less abundant than titanium or lithium, which are used in many high -tech sectors, including green energy, electronics and aerospace. Ukraine has substantial reserves which are mostly unexploited, and we do not know how expensive it would be to extract.

Manganese, used for steel fusion.

Zirconium, used in the ceramic industry, nuclear fuel stems and artificial diamonds.

Graphite, used in steel manufacturing and electric motors. Ukraine is one of the main producers of the world.

What happens next?

Throughout, Ukraine intended to obtain a seat at the negotiating table with Moscow and to ensure guarantees against the future Russian aggression.

Mr. Zelensky has long shown that natural resources agreement is not an end in itself. He is looking for continuous American support.

Alan Rapportport and Peter Baker contributed the reports.

