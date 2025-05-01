



The United States and Ukraine signed an agreement to create a “reconstruction investment” fund, the two governments in Washington confirmed on Wednesday.

The specific details of the agreement must still be published by the United States, but it is believed that the agreement has given Washington a privileged access to Ukrainian resources, which are crucial for high-tech industries.

The Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, said that Ukraine would retain full ownership of all its mineral resources in the agreement with the United States.

The United States has access to Ukraine minerals in the defense agreement

Meanwhile, Trump said on the newspaper on Wednesday evening that the agreement, “in theory”, means that the United States will obtain more Ukraine than he has contributed.

“I wanted to be protected,” he said, adding that he didn't want to look “stupid” by not recovering money for American aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine to keep control of resources on its territory

Svyrydenko, who signed the agreement in Washington, said that the fund would be managed jointly by the two countries, with Svyrydenko writing on X: “It is the Ukrainian state that determines this and where to extract.”

She added: “None of the parties will hold a dominant vote the reflection of an equal partnership between our two nations.”

United States: Deal shows a commitment to the “peace process” towards Russia

Meanwhile, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States was determined to help facilitate the end of the war, following the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in Russia in 2023.

“This agreement clearly signals to Russia that the Trump administration has engaged in a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and long-term prosperous Ukraine,” he said.

The US Treasury declared on its website that the economic partnership would allow the two countries “to work in collaboration and to invest together to guarantee that our mutual assets, our talents and our capacities can accelerate the economic recovery of Ukraine”.

Trump wanted fair compensation for Ukraine American support

The return of the President of the American president Donald Trump in January 2025 saw him grow to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, but he also complained that kyiv did not offer sufficient compensation for the military and financial support he received and insisted that Washington was more in return.

“President Trump envisaged this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show the commitment of both parties to sustainable peace and prosperity in Ukraine,” said Bessent.

“And to be clear, no state or person that has funded or provided the Russian war machine will be authorized to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian parliament will always have to ratify the agreement before it can come into force.

Negotiations on the agreement were about to collapse after a historic row at the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Trump in February.

Trump, did Vance premeditate himself with Zelenskyy?

Published by: Sean Sinico

