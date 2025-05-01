Ukraine, US sign Minerals deal





Ukraine and the United States signed a long-awaited mineral agreement on April 30, which established a joint investment fund in Ukraine, announced the first Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

“I am grateful to all those who have worked for the agreement and who have made it more significant. Now the document is such that it can ensure the success of our Ukraine and the United States,” said Svyrydenko.

Svyrydenko went to Washington on April 30 to sign the framework agreement on behalf of Ukraine. She signed the document with the American Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The signing of the mineral agreement follows months of negotiations which have sometimes become controversial. The United States and Ukraine had to sign the agreement at the end of February, but the plan collapsed following the infamous argument of the White House between President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

The American authorities have drawn up the agreement as a sign of Washington sustainable support in Ukraine.

“This agreement clearly reports to Russia that the Trump administration has engaged in a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and long -term prosperous Ukraine,” said Bessent in a press release from the US Treasury Department.

The United States full text, Ukraine Minerals Accord

The agreement will not allow any “state or person who has funded or provided the Russian war machine” to take advantage of the reconstruction of Ukraine, said Bessent.

Shortly before the signing of the agreement, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Ukrainian government had approved the agreement.

“Thanks to this agreement, we will be able to attract significant resources for reconstruction, start economic growth and receive the latest partner technologies and a strategic investor in the United States,” said Shmyhal.

The “reconstruction investment fund” will be managed jointly by kyiv and Washington in an equal partnership, the two parties contributing to the fund. According to Shmyhal, future military assistance from the United States can count as contributions to the fund, but prior assistance is not included.

“The agreement does not provide any debt,” said Shmyhal.

Ukraine will keep “full control over the basement, infrastructure and natural resources,” said the Prime Minister. The creation of the fund will not interfere with the path from Ukraine to the European Union either.

SVYRYDENKO confirmed these stipulations in an article on social networks, adding that Ukraine's state public enterprises such as Energoatom and UKRNAFTA would retain ownership of the State and that the agreement respects the Constitution of Ukraine.

The fund will be exclusively provided with revenues from newly issued licenses, said Svyrydenko.

“We are talking about 50% of new licenses for projects in the field of critical and oil and gas materials that will go to the budget after the funding,” she wrote.

“The income of projects already launched or budgeted are not included in the fund. The agreement refers to additional strategic cooperation.”

Revenues and contributions from the fund will not be imposed in Ukraine or the United States, she added.

As part of the agreement, the United States will help attract additional investments and technologies in Ukraine, Svyrydenko said.

According to the Washington Post (WP), which has examined the latest version of the agreement, the agreement does not provide any concrete security guarantee to Ukraine. Rather, he affirms a “long-term strategic alignment” between the two nations and promises “support in the United States for security, prosperity, reconstruction and integration of Ukraine in global economic frameworks”.

The agreement does not include the mention of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russia (ZNPP), the WP reported. US officials previously suggested taking control of the installation as part of a future peace agreement.

Shmyhal earlier on April 30, said the framework agreement, once signed, would be subject to the Verkhovna Rada for ratification.

The agreement would have faced a last minute setback on April 30, while disagreements in the last terms raised doubts about the signing of the agreement, according to the Financial Times.

