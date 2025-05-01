Will British mortgage interest rates fall further in 2025?





According to the latest Rightmove data on May 1, 2025, the minimum fee for two and five -year fixed transactions is 3.75%and 3.83%, respectively. This is much lower than the bank interest rate, and the mortgage rate is expected to be lower than the beginning of the year, which is about 4%, and is lower than the beginning of the year.

Interested swap data is unanimously reduced by the British banks when traders are afraid of MPC (Monetary Policy Committe) on Wednesday next Wednesday to fear the global economy of the Trump administration program. BOES decisions will be announced at noon on Thursday. Until then, the fee is 4.5%.

Stamp Duty Holiday End, Price Grow Deep

But expectations for a reduced interest rate are not the only reason lending agencies are operating.

Rachel Springall, a financial expert at MoneyFacts, said last month that the end of the stamp duty land tax reduction can also participate in providing an incentive for lenders to promote more transactions to induce new businesses.

When a real estate buyer purchases a real estate through free ownership, lease, or an existing real estate or shared ownership system, the tax paid by the real estate buyer must be corrected and the buyer must pay more expenses.

The end of this stamp duty relief era describes the softening of British housing prices.

According to the nation's data, the annual rise in housing prices in the UK slowed to 3.4%in April 2025. The average price of houses decreased from 271,316 to 270,752, down 0.6% a month.

Robert Gardner, a senior economist in the country, is expected to increase in -house prices earlier this month, considering the change of painting mission.

After the stamp duty holiday, the market is likely to be slightly soft in the next few months, depending on the usually observed pattern.

Nevertheless, the basic conditions for the potential housing buyers in the UK are still supported, so despite the economic uncertainty of the global economy, activities may continue to increase as summer progresses.

What are the mortgage products that people choose?

Due to tariffs, the economic turmoil of these two elements and UKS's own stamp stimulus end the UKS mortgage market at the range.

In the UK, there is an option for homeowners to buy real estate and reconstruct different types of loans. Floating or variable rate mortgage tracking tracks the Bank of Englands base rate, but the tracker is lower than the lender standard variable ratio. In general, fixed amounts of two to five years are more popular. And they are connected to the Sonia ratio of the Storeing Overnight index.

According to the British bank analysis, 800,000 fixed rate mortgages, currently with an interest rate of less than 3%, are expected to expire on average every year by the end of 2027. Many people are due to the opening period, and the lender wants customs. Many people will go to a much higher rate than before.

In a higher rate of interest rates, homeowners can be forgiven to find two -year short -term mortgage transactions than FiveSO. As the current rates fall, people do not want to be fixed at higher rates.

When the fare is low, people are locked longer

This is in contrast to the way homeowner acts during the so -called super -rate interest rate due to the global financial crisis. Then people want to fix the lowest rates for the longest period, and add the advantage of what they have paid during the mortgage period of this period.

Between February 2009 and May 2022, bank rates did not rise by more than 1% and were low from 0.1% in response to the shock of covid infectious diseases. Five -year transactions were very popular during that period, as customers lowered their costs and bought houses using cheaper debt and growth in their business. Since then, as the inflation has increased due to the epidemic and Ukraine's invasion of Russia, the ratio of two years has increased for more than five years as customers move to a short -term basis.

According to RightMove's latest data, the average British mortgage rate is 4.73%of a two -year fixed transaction and is higher than the 4.66%available in a five -year fixed transaction.

Experts expect the mortgage interest rate reversal to end to seek attempts to fall as much as possible and try to lock the best possible rate as much as possible.

Since October 2022, the average two -year fixed rate was higher than the five -year ratio. Springall said that the end of such a reversal may come, but this depends on how the swap ratio will move in the next few weeks.

The author or the author does not own stocks in securities mentioned in this article. Learn about MorningStar's editing policy.

