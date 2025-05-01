



UKS stays in the best poshbab.

It is difficult to beat a British bar. There is something that can be comforted for them, regardless of the national facility, which is struck at the center of the flagpole, light, fire or bustling cities.

According to the British beer and pub association, this legacy has been difficult for the last five years, but this much of this legacy has been difficult to do so late. Many pubs not only survived, but also thrive, and re -created themselves by providing wonderful foods as well as bedrooms that you do not want to leave. There are four posters with four posters for dogs and humans and even indoor spa facilities.

The only thing to beat the British bar is a great British bar with a large room. And it is worth raising the glass.

The restaurant of Double Red Duke specializes in open dishes.

Double Red Duke Clanfield, Oxford Sher

The pub room is thanks to Georgie Pearman, a co -owner, thanks to Georgie Pearman, a co -owner who creates a pattern screen, a fabric headboard, a roll top bath and a lot of antique interiors. Beyond the candy striping umbrella, there is a traditional flagpole inn and a traditional flag restaurant that specializes in open dishes. A series of cozy things are ideal for playing scrabled games while drinking a cocktail while curling paper while walking along the Thames passage (also shepherd spa to relieve sore muscles). Sister's property Masons Arms is just above the road.

Room of pipe cancer with abundant fabrics and wallpaper

Aberdin Sudo Pipe Ams Bremar

The coaching of this Victorian era, owned by galleryist Manuela and relaxation, is filled with artworks, from chandelier inspired by horns, to artist Guillermo Kuitca hanging on a wooden staircase. There is more than a rich fabric, a time wallpaper and a tartan smelt. There is not enough bar here. This is not enough, including more than 500 whiskey and Berties with wine storage. Here, more active hobbies can include fly fishing, off -road driving, wild swimming and their own Tartan design. The Balmoral Castle took only 15 minutes on the road, and this summer FIFE ARMS guests can approach the Scottish House in the UK royal family exclusively.

Pilsley Inn Restaurant Space

Pilsley Innear Bakewell, Derbyshire

Even the modifications can be asleep in the four poster beds of Pilsley Inn, part of Chatsworth Real Estate, part of Duke and Devonshires Devonshires. A two -mile distance crossing the countryside in a magnificent house, and a road that crosses the road from a farm shop with a particularly good cheese and meat. Designed by the Duke and a modern farm room with four posters will be booked. Guests can also benefit from the exclusive approach to the Chatsworth fishing, which is four miles from the Derwent river basin, which is usually open to members. And from January to March, there is an opportunity to get a glimpse of the house while closing the public. Personal tours can be booked at different times. 256 B & B (Chatsworthescapes.co.uk) Detailed Farm Room

All about Wallowing in Pigs Pub

Pigsnear Holt, Norfolk

The pork sky of the Norfolk bar offers 18 simple and colorful rooms with its own spa facility. Standard sties have two saunas and two bathtubs, and the spa suite has an outdoor hot water bath with a steam room and fire pit. Among the treatments provided by the boutique spa, there are options for champagne and truffle mushrooms or to go to the whole pig with a body massage. As for food, the white chocolate pot is a signature dish after pub Marmate and dinner (eg, you will like or hate it). 280 B & B's original spa room, 450 B & B (ThePigs.org.uk) spa suite

Farmers Arms offers fork foods on farms at WOOLSERYS 150 Acker Organic Farm.

Farmers' Armswoolsery, Devon

Instead of the village where the bar is located, there is a pub in the village, near the beautiful Chlo Valley on the north side of the coast. Some of the Tech Millionaire Michael Birchs comes with Plush Rooms and Cottages, an organic farm of 150 acres, Gourmet Chippy and local shops, which are part of the collector, a group of WoolSery. Unusual but delicious farms-fork feeds feature pickled, fermented and paralyzed foods. It is worth driving with only M5 of Sea Buckthorn Tart. In the morning, breakfast is interrupted by a room in an elegant rural atmosphere with bold vintage wallpapers, heritage fabrics and tiptop facilities. Details doubled at night at night, and HAMPER Breakfasts 15pp (woolsery.com)

Fox bars maintain simple simplicity

GloucesterShire, Oddingtonlower Oddington Fox

COTSWOLDS DAYLESFORD FARM ESTATE is enough to fill the weekend with the Cookery School, Bamford Wellness Spa, Farm Shop, Restaurants and Gardening, Wine and Home Autlets. But the best thing is that it's a 25 -minute walk from FOX, one of the Estates 4 pubs. CAROLE BAMFORD, the owner and queen of COTSWOLD CHIC, maintained a simple stone wall, beam and wood floor, four posters in six bedrooms, and the other had a dedicated garden terrace. Delicious dinner includes the food of Daylesford and the wines of the Company Provenal vineyard. Details are twice as much as 225 B & B (ThefoxatodDington.com).

The star goes back to the 15th century inn.

ALFRISTONAST SUSSEX's Star

The elegant interior of STAR, a fifteenth -century and half of the hotel attached to the hotel, is thanks to the owner Alex and Olga Polzzi. Locals still have a beer under the beam of the bar, but there are modern styles in the 30 rooms of libraries, black and white restaurants and buildings in the 1970s (parts of the 1970s). In April, a new port suite overlooking the inside courtyard is being added. It is the Rathfinnys winery that goes up the hill for 30 minutes, which makes the food that is inspired by the adzhenic preface in the Mediterranean. They will also pack picnics for guests who want hiking in South Downs National Park.

Bell's well -ventilated restaurants offer local foods.

The boutique hotel, the boutique hotel, creates a sophisticated base to explore the Monschire countryside or fish in the Monno River. The six rounds of trails starting at the Bells Main Gate include four miles of Knights Templar Trail, which crosses the border to the British Knights Knights Church. Local wine, beer and cider provided to Monnow Bar returning to the bar have local foods in a well -ventilated restaurant, and the rooms have modern four posters and rivers. Details are twice as much as 185 B & B (Thebellatskenfrith.co.uk).

One of the seven smart rooms of Brackenrigg Inn

Brackenrigg Innullswater, Cumbria

The joy of staying in one of the seven smart rooms is that guests can use all the facilities of other places, paddle boards, restaurants, and indoor swimming pools in the ULLSWATER bank, 5 minutes away. Brackenrigg does not have its own attractions with vintage furniture and comfortable chesterfield sofas in the bar, and there are many traditional board games after putting them in the pub. In the bedroom, there is an iron bed with a Morocco -style tile in the bathroom. If there is no space in the inn, try using Queens Head in nearby Lowther Estate. Askham Hall provides Stada Restaurant by Michelin.

One of the farmers of The Star Inn, featuring a roll top bathtub,

North Yorkshire's Star inharme

After a day hiking at North York Moors, a meal with a Michelin star provided in the 14th century inn comes as a welcome festival. The owner Andrew Pern rebuilt the star after a fire in 2021, and there are still characteristics. The farmhouse cold room bedroom is on the road of the old farm building, with a roll top bath, a piano or snooker table at the end of the bed. Four minimalist guest rooms are in the new barn. Breakfast is provided at a round table in an old steering room with a wooden ceiling, a small lounge space and an honest bar.

