The mineral agreement to sign the United States and Ukraine which solidifies investments in kyiv's defense against Russia | Trump administration





The United States and kyiv signed an agreement to share the profits and fees for the future sale of Ukrainian minerals and rare land, sealing an agreement which, according to Donald Trump, will encourage the United States to continue to invest in the defense of Ukraines and its reconstruction after it has obtained a peace agreement with Russia.

The mineral agreement, which has been the subject of tense negotiations for months and has almost dropped a few hours before its signature, will establish an investment fund for reconstruction of US-Ukraine which, according to the Trump administration, will begin to reimburse around $ 175 billion in aid provided to Ukraine since the start of the war.

This agreement clearly reports to Russia that the Trump administration has engaged in a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and long -term prosperous Ukraine, said Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary, in a statement.

President Trump envisaged this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show both parties the commitment to last peace and prosperity in Ukraine. And to be clear, no state or person who has funded or provided the Russian war machine will be authorized to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Ukraines for the first vice-minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, confirmed in an article on social networks that she had signed the agreement on Wednesday. With the United States, we create the fund that will attract global investments to our country, she wrote. The agreement must still be approved by the Ukraine Parliament.

Ukrainian officials have disclosed the details of the agreement they have described as fair and allowing Ukraine to maintain control of its natural resources.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the fund would be divided 50-50 between the United States and Ukraine and would give each part of the equal voting rights.

Ukrainian mineral resources map

Ukraine would retain total control of its mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources, he said, and relates only to new investments, which means that the agreement will not allow any debt obligation against Ukraine, a key concern for kyiv. The agreement would guarantee income by establishing contracts on a basis to take or pay, added Shmyhal.

Shmyhal described the agreement on Wednesday as a real international, equal and beneficial agreement on joint investments in the development and resumption of Ukraine.

Critics of the agreement said that the White House was trying to take advantage of Ukraine by linking future assistance to the besieged nation to a gift for income from its resources. The latest terms were much less expensive for Ukraine than those initially offered by Bessent in February, which included a clause that the United States would control 100% of the fund's income.

The White House welcomes “historic” American minerals

Trump said on Wednesday that an American presence in the field would benefit Ukraine. The American presence will keep, I think, many bad players outside the country or certainly outside the area where the excavation was doing, he said at a meeting of the cabinet.

Speaking in a town hall with the newspaper after the signing of the agreement, said that he had declared to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a recent meeting at the Vatican that the signing of the agreement would be a very good thing because Russia is much greater and stronger.

When asked if the mineral agreement was going to inhibit Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said it could.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy praised the agreement in an article on X, adding that UKRAINE support remains firm.

It was not clear until the last moment if the United States and Ukraine would be able to sign the agreement, Washington would have put pressure on Ukraine to sign additional agreements, including the structure of the investment fund or to return home. This followed months of tense negotiations in which the United States regularly delivered last-minute ultimatums while reducing aid and another support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

The Ukraine Prime Minister said earlier that he expected the country to sign the mineral agreement with the United States in the coming 24 hours, but reports emerged that Washington insisted on kyiv signing three transactions in total.

The Financial Times said that the team of Bessents had said to Svyrydenko, who would have been on the way to Washington DC, to be ready to sign all agreements or return home.

Bessent later said that the United States was ready to sign, although Ukraine has made last minute changes.

Reuters said Ukraine thought that the two additional agreements would have an investment fund and that a technical document required more work.

The idea behind the agreement was initially proposed by Ukraine, looking for means to offer economic opportunities that could encourage Trump to support the country. But Kyiv was blinded in January when the Trumps team delivered a document which would essentially imply the mineral wealth of the country with little return.

Since then, there have been various attempts to revise and revise the terms of the agreement, as well as a planned signature ceremony which was aborted after a disastrous meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy at the White House in February.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice had hired the US law firm Hogan Lovells to advise negotiations on the agreement, according to documents filed with the US registration register of foreign agents.

In an article on Facebook, the Ukraines, the first Deputy Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, gave more details of the fund, which, according to her, would attract global investments.

She confirmed that Ukraine would retain full ownership of resources on our territory and in territorial waters would belong to Ukraine. It is the Ukrainian state that determines where and what to extract, she said.

There would be no change in the ownership of public companies, she said, they will continue to belong to Ukraine. This included companies such as UKRNAFTA, the Ukraines the largest oil producer and the nuclear energy producer Energoatom.

Income would come from new licenses for critical materials and petroleum and gas projects, and not projects that had already started, she said.

Revenues and contributions to the fund would not be imposed in the United States or Ukraine, she said, for investments to give the greatest results and the transfer and development of technology were a key element in the agreement.

Washington would contribute to the fund, she said. In addition to direct financial contributions, he can also provide new assistance, for example, air defense systems for Ukraine, she said. Washington did not directly deal with this suggestion.

Ukraine holds around 5% of mineral resources in the world and rare land, according to various estimates. But the work has not yet started to support many resources and many sites are in territory now controlled by the Russian forces.

Razom for Ukraine, an American non-profit organization that provides medical and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and defends aid in the United States, welcomed the agreement and encouraged the Trump administration to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the invasion.

We encourage the Trump administration to rely on the momentum of this economic agreement by forcing Putin to the table by sanctions, entering the assets of the Russian state to help Ukraine and by giving Ukraine the tools he needs to defend himself, said Mykola Murskyj, director of advocacy for Razom, in a press release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/30/us-ukraine-minerals-deal-russia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos