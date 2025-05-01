British weather latest: Maximum temperature confirmed today -Broken May record | British news





Today, it was the most popular start in May with the highest record of 28.2C recorded in Surrey's Charlwood.

However, the temperature is expected to be alleviated on Friday and Saturday, and the cold conditions throughout the UK are 14c ~ 18c.

The next day, the weather is more detailed.

friday

Some rain is expected in the central area, but it will rain until the morning. It is sunny throughout the UK and blurry in the afternoon.

But clear weather will continue in North Ireland, West Scotland and northern England.

There are some suns in the east, southwest, and southeastern part of England.

The highest point of 24C is expected in the southeast and southeast of England.

Saturday

More clouds will be settled throughout the UK, but some sunlight is visible in the west. In areas such as PEMBROKE and Hereford, central areas such as Birmingham are set to more sunlight.

Some areas in the western and north of Scotland will be clear, and clouds are expected in North Ireland, but in the afternoon, you can make more sunlight.

The eastern part of England is expected to be organized in Saturday afternoon as Sunshine is expected around Hull, York, Sheffield, Darlington and Norich.

More sunlight is expected in the southwest.

London can reach 21c.

sunday

Except for Wales, West Scotland and North Ireland, predictions are mainly blurred in the UK on Sunday morning.

In the afternoon, more sunlight appears in southwestern England and northern Scotland, including Devon and Cornwall.

The southwest is expected to have the highest temperature at 17C on Sunday afternoon.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesman for MET Office, said on Thursday afternoon: “Tomorrow temperature will be slightly reduced to 26 degrees or 27 degrees from the southeast tomorrow.”

monday

As you can see from the MET Office prediction map below, banking is expected to be built throughout the UK.

But the temperature is low and seasonal.

In London, the temperature does not increase to 14C or more. In the case of Edinburgh, the best of 13C is expected. In Cardiff, 14C and Belpast will be at 12c mark.

Therefore, it may be dry enough to go out and go out, but enjoy the weekend heat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-latest-britons-braced-for-hottest-day-of-the-year-with-chance-record-could-be-broken-13358510 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

