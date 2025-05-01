



It is possible that later, when we know more about how the Trump regime reshapes the United States and the way it ends, we will return right now in 2025 and conclude that we are already living in autocracy. The controls of the executive power seem to have almost disappeared; The Trump administration does not act like the courts, the judiciary or the people has prerogatives which they must respect.

Science suffers: Massive cuts in federal funding for medicine research, climate change or everything that could include a word on a long list of prohibited people like transition has decimated research, makes the United States a world bank and awarded the cause of human prosperity over the years. The economy is in chaos, and corruption is almost open; It no longer seems to come from many Americans that their politicians should not be taken away.

Immigrants seem to have lost the right to regular procedure, and the administration seems to try to expel as much as possible, paying the small countries of the American sphere of influence to imprison them in forced work camps from which they have no way of petitioning for their own release. Dissidents are captured in the streets, kidnapped from their houses and arrested in the audience rooms that they president as a punishment for their speech. In light of all this, even without decline, it already becomes more difficult to talk about American democracy with a right face.

This does not mean that the developments of the last months are unprecedented. In many ways, the first 100 days of restoration Trumps are very similar to the first 100 of its initial quarter, in 2017: they are marked by a dizzying whirlwind of scandals, so numerous and absurd that they are difficult to follow; by caricatured incompetence; And by public demonstrations of aggression, cruelty, wickedness and domination, whether on federal workforce, its political rivals, its foreign leaders, its great institutions or the American people themselves.

But the second term Trump was also more reckless, more concentrated and more without friction in his work to consolidate power and cut his political opposition. The staff of the first mandate administration who sought to have a kind of moderating influence on Trump, the bureaucrats and the institutionalists who thought they could slow it with the procedure, the more cynical republican opportunists who thought they could fold their charisma for their own ends. What remains in Trumpworld are only real believers, or those who have the zeal of the converts. They are no longer slowed down from the inside.

They are not opposed to the outside either. In 2017, when liberal Americans could still comfort themselves with the idea that prevailing on the election was an anomaly, and in the first months of the first mandate, an unusual level of civic engagement and pride appeared. The women's marches attracted millions and crowds invaded airports to support travelers from the countries that Trump had targeted with his Muslim ban. But while the early resistance movement had huge amounts of feeling, it was finally missing: all this outrage did not find a useful place to go, and finally it reflected. It is difficult to find hope now, among American liberals, and the Democratic Party shows few signs of life. On Sunday Talkshows last week, the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, was asked about administrative attacks on higher education establishments, which lost federal funding while the regime tries to restructure their programs and their faculties. Schumer replied that he had sent a strongly formulated letter.

The United States has long been in a state of constitutional erosion. The role of the congress, the most representative of federal branches, has been decades for decades, because Gerrymandering and Malvance have made its two chambers less competitive and more partisan, leading to a permanent hordlock and to a dysfunction. Congress was once endowed with both the power of the bag and the sole power to declare war; He largely transmitted the latter to the executive, dominating the president of large powers to use the American army abroad even without approval from the Congress and did not seem interested to resume this power.

Now, the Trump administration also seems to have usurped the power of handbag congresses for the executive, declaring that the president could refuse funds allocated to the conference appropriate by Personal Fiat. It is a deep constitutional change, which moves massive power in the hands of a man; And once again, Congress does not seem interested in this assault by its own prerogatives, even many Democratic leaders prefer to have less power and, consequently, less responsibility.

For a long time, the decline of the congress meant the ascent of the federal judiciary, which appropriated great expanses of the authority for the development of de facto policies in the light of the paralysis of the congress. It was already a deterioration of democracy: the non -elected judges had too much influence on federal policy. And the judges were not the neutral and non -ideological arbitrators that they claimed to be: many interpreted the law as being maximum proceedings to the whims of the powerful and only at least respectful of the rights of the less powerful.

The United States Supreme Court, in particular, seemed to change its doctrine almost as whim according to any results would best serve conservative priorities. Indeed, the judicial power itself seemed more than willing to share a democratically inexplicable power with the president, as long as this president was republican: he declared last year that the executive was sheltered from almost all criminal proceedings, thus staring at a category of person Donald Trump to whom the federal criminal law does not apply mainly. But even this madly partisan federal judicial system does not seem to be good enough for the restored Trump regime, which wants to eliminate any possibility that its program could be verified by the courts: JD Vance, the vice-president, took the complaint in public when the judges governed against the administration, affirming, falsely, that they do not have the authority to verify the executive. But such small petulant demonstrations may not be necessary: ​​more and more, the Trump regime simply ignores the judicial orders it does not like.

The Trump administration detractors qualified this state as a constitutional crisis. I came there to think more like a constitutional collapse: long vacant, the vestiges of the democracy of the USS collapse on the ground, falling like an empty tent. We do not know what exactly, exactly, will be erected in its place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/commentisfree/2025/apr/30/we-are-witnessing-slow-constitutional-collapse-in-the-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos