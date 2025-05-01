



So far, the Meghan Markles Lifestyle brand has been delivering products only to US customers. But last week, lucky people in the UK delivered Raspberry Preserves specially, thanks to the partnership with Colford, a London -based gift service.

I am happy to help the @meghan wife, who spreads jam and joy among British friends, wrote in the Instagram account. Our white intestine

Instagram content

This content can also be seen on the site that started.

Colford, which provides and provides sustainable gifts by the company and individual, was founded by Imogen Beresford and Nathan Cole in 2023. Beresford defended Meghan in Piers Morgans attack in Good Morning Britain and married TV presenter Alex Beresford in 2021. Last week, Alex Beresford was grateful with Jelly Cat Stuffed for Meghan and Couple's daughter Camille, who took Meghan to the Instagram and sent Meghan to his family.

The announcement starred in Meghans's recent Friends Podcast, triggering a mini -control from the British tabloid. On Monday, Meghan sat in his first expansion podcast interview with his friend and neighbor Jamie Kern Lima. During the conversation, LIMA mentioned that Meghan had a habit of sending thoughtful gifts, especially citing one delivery.

Once I was said to have been said that all the daughters -in -laws visited, very full house, and suddenly you dropped something, Lima said. I dropped the ice cream and homemade strawberry sauce and put it on the ice cream. As if I was in my shoes, I felt I felt I felt without having to say anything to you. PODCAST video upload features a gift photo containing the ice cream of Graus Family Creamery and the cards of Meghans Personal Emblem. This note was read with the praise of HRH, the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry agreed to not use the HRH title for public purposes when they left theirs in the palace in 2020, so some British stores and commentators accused Meghan's notes and violated the contract with Queen Elizabeth II. According to Daily Mail, INGRID SEWARD of the Majesty Magazine insisted that the queen would be very offended because she was very sensitive to it.

In response to this, sources close to Meghan and Harry have a gift for LIMA on the BBC, and they are given a year ago, and the couple do not use HRH titles for public or commercial purposes.

When choosing a product reviewed by Vanity Fair, all of them mention the name Meghan and not mention her as SUSSEX Duke. For several years, the British commentators wondered if Meghan and Harry could maintain the public's attention without the approval of Royals, and some of the obvious success is one sign of one. It is unclear when a friend and family can hold hands in England, but the clear demand for Meghan's report is still obvious, even though it is still negative.

