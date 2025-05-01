What does the Ukraine-US Minerals understand?





kyiv, Ukraine (AP) after months of tense negotiations, the United States and Ukraine have signed an agreement which should give Washington access to critical minerals in the country and other natural resources, an agreement that Kyiv hopes to guarantee long-term support for its defense against Russia.

According to Ukrainian officials, the version of the agreement signed on Wednesday is much more beneficial for Ukraine than previous versions, which said that he had reduced kyiv to a junior partner and has given unprecedented rights to the country's resources.

The agreement that the Ukrainian Parliament must ratify would establish a reconstruction fund for Ukraine that Ukrainian officials hope will be a vehicle to ensure future American military assistance. A previous agreement was almost signed before being derailed at a tense oval office meeting involving US vice-president JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Donald Trump, on the right, meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Oval Office of the White House, on February 28, 2025, in Washington. (Photo / mytyslav chernovs, file)

We have formed a version of the agreement which provides mutually beneficial conditions for the two countries. This is an agreement in which the United States notes its commitment to promoting long-term peace in Ukraine and recognizes the contribution that Ukraine has made to world security by abandoning its nuclear arsenal, the Minister of the Economy Yulia Svyryrydenko, who signed the agreement for Ukraine, in a post on Facebook.

The signing occurs during the fact that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was a very critical week for the United States efforts to end the war that seems to have blocked. Ukraine considers the agreement as a means of ensuring that its largest and most consecutive ally remains committed and does not freeze military support, which was the key in its 3 -year fight against the large -scale invasion of Russia.

This agreement clearly reports to Russia that the Trump administration has engaged in a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and long-term prosperous Ukraine, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, who signed for the United States, in a statement.

Here is an overview of the agreement.

What does the agreement understand?

The agreement covers minerals, including rare elements, but also other precious resources, including oil and natural gas, according to the text published by the Ukraine government.

It does not include resources which are already a source of income for the Ukrainian state. In other words, the benefits of the agreement depend on the success of new investments. Ukrainian officials have also noted that he does not refer to any debt for kyiv, which means that the fund's profits will probably not serve to reimburse the United States for its previous support.

Managers also stressed that the agreement guarantees that the property of resources remains with Ukraine, and the State will determine what can be extracted and where.

He does not mention any explicit security guarantee to dissuade future Russian assaults on which Ukraine has long insisted.

The text of the agreement lists 55 minerals, but says more than others can be accepted.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in Ukraines for rare earth elements, and some of them are included in the list, just like other critical minerals, such as titanium, lithium and uranium.

What are the elements of the rare earths?

These are a group of 17 elements that are essential for many types of consumption technologies, including mobile phones, hard drives and electric and hybrid vehicles.

China is the world's largest producer of rare earth elements, and the United States and Europe have sought to reduce their dependence on Beijing, the chief geopolitical opponent.

They include elements such as Lanthane, Cerium and Scandium, which are listed in the agreement.

How will the fund work?

The agreement establishes a reconstruction investment fund, and the United States and Ukraine will have a word to say about its management, according to Svyrydenko.

The Fund will be supported by the United States government through the US US development corporation for financing corporation, which Ukraine hopes to attract investments and technology from American and European countries.

Ukraine should contribute 50% of all future benefits of natural resources belonging to the government in the fund. The United States will also contribute to the form of funds and direct equipment, including very necessary air defense systems and other military aid.

Contributions to the fund will be reinvested in projects related to mining, petroleum and gas as well as in infrastructure.

No profit will be taken from the fund for the first 10 years, said Svyrydenko.

Officials of the Trump administration initially put pressure on an agreement in which Washington would receive $ 500 billion in mineral profits operated in compensation for his support in wartime.

But Zelenskyy rejected the offer, saying that it would not sign an agreement which will be reimbursed by 10 generations of Ukrainians.

What is the mineral industry in the Ukraine State?

Ukraines of rare earth elements are largely unexploited due to state policies regulating industry, a lack of good information on deposits and war.

The potential of the industry is not clear because the geological data is thin because the mineral reserves are dispersed through Ukraine, and existing studies are considered to be largely inadequate, according to businessmen and analysts.

In general, however, the prospects of Ukrainian natural resources are promising. The reserves of the Pays du Titane, a key element of the aerospace, medical and automotive industries, are among the largest Europeans. Ukraine also holds some of the largest known reserves of lithium, which is necessary to produce batteries, ceramics and glass.

In 2021, the Ukrainian mineral industry represented 6.1% of the country's gross domestic product and 30% of exports.

It is estimated that 40% of Ukraine metal mineral resources are inaccessible due to Russian occupation, according to data from We Build Ukraine, a kyiv -based reflection group. Ukraine argued that its interest in the rest of developing the rest before Russian advances capture more.

