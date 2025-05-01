



London's banks have spent more than $ 100 billion ($ 75 billion) to companies that develop huge oil, gas and coal projects that will lead to an internationally agreed temperature limit or climate.

According to the study, nine London -based banks, including HSBC, NATWEST, BARCLAYS, and LLOYDS, are involved in financial companies in charge of at least 117 carbon bombs in 28 countries in 2016, and are related to 2023 after 2023 after the Conclusion of the Paris Convention.

When the project proceeds, the study said that there is a possibility of producing 42 billion tons of carbon emissions, which is now a world carbon dioxide emission of more than 10 years.

Despite the ambitious climate plan, UKS is a company that develops the largest climate hearing and damage projects since 2016, and it is amazing how much money is flowing in the UK bank. Indeed, climate ambitions and leadership means appropriate financial regulations not only to the country but also the national border by preventing all financial flow to the company that worsens the climate crisis that we all are experiencing.

The report reveals how a large fossil fuel company is quietly planning a vast project to shatter the world's efforts to limit the global heating to 1.5C to 1.5C than 1.5C.

In this survey, the country with the largest carbon bomb plans played a minor role in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Russia and China.

However, the discovery of how companies in this project raises funds is that the UK is a core financial hub of a destructive fossil fuel mega project that is involved in one -quarter of the carbon bombs identified throughout the world.

Lucie Pinson, director of the campaign group Ricklin Finance, said that British banks are changing London into a Euro base for financing fossil fuel expansion and weakening the role of developing climate finance.

She added: As the international tension increases, these banks now have to prioritize the world of fossil fuels, what kind of world they want to build. Here, it is necessary to sacrifice millions of dollars, including fellow citizens, or to choose a world that has the strongest benefit, or economic, finance and political leaders roll the sleeves and lead the ecological change of our economy.

The new study used a list of carbon bomb projects identified in the original 2022 study to find out which company is behind it. Then I traced who was raising funds to these companies.

When Guardian approached, some banks questioned whether it was fair to be based on a bank that gave the company's financial affairs rather than a specific project, opposing the studys methodology.

However, researchers say that banks generally support the company rather than developing a specific fossil fuel, and the finance is important for the company to promote this destructive project.

The report says HSBC supports companies that are financially supported with most carbon bomb projects.

Standard Chartered Bank came the next time and supported a company that participated in 75 carbon bombs, Barclays, and 62 mega projects. LLOYDS sponsored 26 companies with 20 people with 26 NATWEST funding companies.

HSBC, LLOYDS and Standard Char

A spokesman for Barclays cannot mention individual projects, but banks have provided financing throughout the energy sector, and achieving one -quarter of the goals by 2030 to support energy security, low -carbon conversion by 2030, and sustainability and conversion finance with customers and customers. We take practical measures to meet our goals and meet energy demands.

NATWEST spokesman said that more than 93 billion climates have been borrowed from 10 billion goals from early 2021 to the end of this year. They added: we recognize the importance of the entire energy industry in developing the goals of bulletproofing and energy security, but our loans to oil and gas are less than 0.7% of financial activities.

