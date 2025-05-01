



The UK is talking to France and Saudi Arabia to recognize the Palestinian countries at the June UN meeting.

But David Lammy, the British Secretary of Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday that Britain would be part of a two-week solution for the Israeli-Palestinian crisis rather than symbolic actions.

His opinion is that French President Emmanuel Macron can use the United Nations meeting this month as the French and Arabs have strengthened their efforts to find sustainable resolutions for the crisis caused by the war between Hamas and Israel.

The New York Conference will be the chairman of France and Saudi Arabia, and together with Israel, they wanted to form a world -class alliance to promote the establishment of the Palestinian state.

Rammy, a member of the British parliament, said, as the Labor Government talked with the House of Representatives, the Labor government would prefer the recognition of the Palestinian countries as part of the movement for two national solutions to the crisis.

We will continue to talk with our partners about it. Macron has recently talked with Saudi Arabia a lot, Lammy said.

He said that people in all groups were unacceptable to lived longer than living. The only option is two weeks and we will continue to cooperate with our partners. Especially when we head to New York with the Saudi Arabians with France, we will save the two states.

Lammy also paid attention.

I know that there are people who see this as symbolic, and in Europe, there are countries that have recently stepped on this stage … Did you change a lot on the ground? The sad conclusion is that it was not. So we always said that the perception is not the end. [and] In itself, the two conditions are over.

Most UN members already recognize Palestinian countries. Several European countries, including Spain, Ireland and Norway, officially recognized the Palestinian countries last year.

However, two European permanent residents of the UN Security Council will be considered a larger boost for Palestinians to take similar measures.

But diplomats say that the challenge is to determine whether the challenge is most effectively recognized as a leverage point between the Palestinians and Israel.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanaos, the right -wing government, repeatedly excluded measures against two weeks or repeated concessions for Palestinians.

He was bold by Donald Trump's re -election, and is widely known as the most pro -Israel president of the United States, who demanded the Palestinians and acquired by the United States and turned into a Liviera in the Middle East.

The Trump team helped broker the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January, which allowed the armed group to release Palestinian prisoners in Israel prison and to agree with the free hostages held in Gaza.

Last month, however, a fragile truce collapsed, and Israeli attacked Gaza and broke the Palestinian Clave to renew the offensive.

The West and Arab countries are facing the way to end the crisis after the war began by the beginning of the war by an attack on Israel against Israel, where the Gaza War killed 1,200 people.

According to Palestinian health officials, Israel's retaliation offensive in Gaza killed more than 52,000 people and reduced most of the territory with debris.

