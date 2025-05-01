Keir Starmer's first British local elections should be known





After the Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Labor Party swept to win the landslide last year, the local elections in the UK are the first main tests of the political environment.

Since then, there have been many changes.

The right -wing populist party, led by Nigel Farage, is expected to use the economy and frustration of voters because the government has flattened and the government faced opinion polls. Farage, a long -time activist of BREXIT and a sacred ally of President Trump, will find out how the polls can turn their voting rights.

Starmer was frustrated, but major opposition conservatives are also struggling. The leader, Kemi Badenoch, failed to recover the ground after the party was discharged from power.

It also has a gap to other small parties, including the Liberal Democratic Party and Green.

Who votes and what?

Scottish, Wales or North Ireland has no elections and votes are only in the UK. Starmer has canceled the election because it is reconstructing local governments and is expected to be replaced by many local governments.

Voters, however, will elect more than 1,600 members of the council in 24 and six local markets. Cambridge Shir and Peter Burger; Doncaster; Northine side; Western England; Hull and East Yorkshire; And larger Lincoln.

There is also a special election to replace Mike Amesbury, a labor clinic resigned from the National Assembly after punching voters. The competition is located in RUNCORN and HELSBY near Liverpool in northwestern England.

Are you confused? clearly. In order to add unpredictable sex, the turnout in the UK and local elections tends to be humble. Often, about three or less voters from qualified voters participate.

When are the results expected?

The results of the special elections are expected around 3 am Friday, and the four market races should be done between 2 am and 5 am.

The results are expected to have many local government elections on Friday lunchtime and more in the afternoon and early evening.

Which party is located for a bad day?

In short, the main two people: labor and conservatives.

British elections follow four years. Unfortunately for the Conservative Party, this set fought last time when the voters rewarded the prime minister to promptly distribute the Corona virus vaccine in early 2021.

His conservative sugar beat almost two -thirds of the board seats that were available, and Badenoch defended about 970. She says that it will be very difficult and analysts expect her party to lose hundreds.

Labor is also in trouble. Under the pressure on the standard of living, the government made an unpopular decision, especially the central left party to suppress spending and increase taxes. But there are few seats to defend: about 300.

The most important challenge of labor is a special election that replaces Amesbury. In the last few years, the general election has occupied a large number of British reform competitors, so defeat will be a symbolic blow. But Farage said he aims to be a former labor fortress between the north and the middle of England and convinces his candidate to win.

Who can do well?

Reforms have the highest ambitions of hopes to overcome hundreds of seats, special elections and two or three markets.

The party that wants to specialize in operation is operating a candidate at most council contests and is expected to have a significant impact. Polls on polling will benchmark the results of the previous populist ups and downs of the British Independent Party.

I hope to move forward with the Liberal Democratic Party. ED DAVEY, a Liberal Democratic leader, said his goal was to replace the Conservative Party as a British party. Greens says he expects to overcome left -wing labor voters who are disappointed with the government.

Robert Hayward, a House of Representatives and voting experts, expects his sugar to lose 475-525 seats. Labor to step on water; The Liberal Democratic Party gets 70-80 seats. And the green got up to 40 people. The big winner predicts that it will be reformed with 400 to 450 profits.

What is danger?

If the reform is done as expected, it will test the governing ability by giving them the first taste of local power as well as momentum.

But the pressure will be on the loser.

Labor has no risk of losing power nationwide. The next general election took several years. But if it is done badly, lawmakers will begin to worry. One of the focus of dissatisfaction could be the minister of Rachel Reeves, the superintendent of Exchequer, and his policy has been criticized for making many voters angry and suppressing economic growth.

The pile is the highest for Badenoch. She has only worked for six months, but if the reform poll is well done at the cost of conservatives, the party's critics will be bold, including those who prefer agreements with Farage, who have refused.

