



Health officials have announced warnings about the rapid increase in potential fatal bacterial diseases at the UK coast.

According to the British Health Security Bureau, five meningitis was confirmed between May and March.

All patients have recently returned to Mecca from Islamic pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia or have a family.

Infection can affect the shields surrounding the brain and spinal cord and can lead to permanent disorders or death.

All patients have recently returned to Mecca from Umrah, Islamic pilgrimage, or have a family.

Meningitis W is mainly spreading through close contact with the infected individuals through the liquid enemy of the nose and mouth, such as cough, sneezing or kissing.

Early symptoms may seem similar to the flu, but without fast treatment, the disease can quickly develop as a life -threatening sepsis or blood poisoning.

In a few hours, this can lead to serious complications such as brain damage, seizures and death, and can leave survivors with long -term disorders such as hearing loss, brain damage and limb cutting.

Ukhsa's consultant epidemic scholar Shamez Ladhani said: “Vaccinations are essential when considering recent cases between pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia, especially British returners and their families.

“Meningococcal disease can be fatal and can leave survivors with serious lifelong conditions, including hearing loss, brain damage and limb cutting.”

Latest development:

Health officials urge the British to guarantee planning to travel to meningiitis vaccines, especially Saudi Arabia to prevent infection.

The vaccine should be administered 10 days before the trip.

Dr. Ladhani advised: “The pilgrims must keep the boundaries for symptoms such as sudden heat, severe headaches, stiff necks or rashes.

“If you have poor meningitis within two weeks after returning from Saudi Arabia, please contact GP or NHS 111, mention the recent travel record, or call 999 according to the emergency.”

As infection progresses, more serious signs may include muscles, joints, severe pain in the chest or abdomen, dark purple rash and fast breathing.

The vaccine is provided routinely to the 14th teenagers in the UK, and people who have not received meningitis vaccines until age 25 are provided.

Dr. Sahira Dar, Dr. Sahira Dar of the British Islamic Medical Association, added:

This association is a meningitis vaccine, which is known as a manacwy vaccine for anyone who attends a pilgrimage.

JAB is a meningitis group A, C, W and Y.

Meningitis W is one of the seven meningococcal bacteria that can cause disease, accounting for about 7 %of all British cases.

This vaccine is provided routinely to teenagers of the 14 years of age in the UK, and people can use it until the age of 25, who have never seen a meningitis vaccine before.

