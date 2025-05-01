A tidal tide goes to the American economy





When the cocovated pandemic struck, factories in China closed and world shipping traffic has slowed down. In a few weeks, the products began to disappear from the shelves of American stores and American companies that depend on foreign materials that were bankrupt.

A similar trend is starting to take place, but this time, the catalyst is that the president prevails over the decision to increase the prices on Chinese imports to a minimum of 145%, a amount so high that a large part of the trade between the United States and China stopped. Fewer ships with massive containers have exercised the ocean between the Chinese and American ports, and in the coming weeks, much fewer Chinese products will arrive on the American coast.

While high prices on Chinese products have been in place since early April, the availability of Chinese products and the price that consumers pay for them have not changed much. But some companies are now starting to increase their prices. And experts say that the effects will become more and more obvious in the coming weeks, because a tidal raz from orders canceled in Chinese factories goes to the world in the United States.

The number of massive containers carrying metallic boxes of toys, furniture and other products that leave China for the United States has dropped by about a third this month.

The reason why consumers have not yet felt many effects is because it takes 20 to 40 days for a container carrier to travel through the Pacific Ocean. It then takes another to 10 days for Chinese products to spawn their train or truck path in various cities in the country, the economists of Apollo Global Management wrote in a recent report. This means that the higher prices on China that came into force in early April barely begin to lead to a drop in the number of ships arriving in American ports, a trend that should intensify.

At the end of May or early June, consumers could start to see empty shelves and layoffs could occur for retailers and logistics industries. The main effects on the US economy of closure of trade with China will begin to become apparent in the summer of 2025, when the United States could slip into a recession, Torsten Slok, an economist in Apollo, said.

American consumers will see empty shelves in clothing stores, toy stores, hardware stores and retail pharmacies, and higher prices of goods that are still on the shelves, in a few weeks, he said.

Molson Hart, the CEO of Viahart, a toy company, wrote on X: it's almost like acceleration to a brick wall, but the driver of the car does not yet see it. As he does, it will be too late to hit the brakes.

The drop in Chinese imports will be amplified on Friday when the United States eliminates the so-called minimis treatment for Chinese products. The rule allowed the products up to $ 800 to avoid prices until they are shipped directly to consumers. He stimulated the business business model like Temu and Shein, and has led to an increase in packages addressed individually to the United States, many of which are shipped by air.

Supporters of the change indicate that this tariff escape gave Chinese sender an unjust and injured advantage of American companies. But the decision to get rid of it already leads to higher prices for American consumers. And the change should weigh on airlines and private carriers like Fedex, who have a regular company offering small dollar goods.

Port workers and logistics companies awaited their own disturbances. At the port of Los Angeles, the main entry point for Chinese products arriving in the United States, imports have increased in recent months while companies and consumers were trying to stock up on goods before the entry into force of prices. But this activity has now started to decrease.

The number of containers arriving at the Port of Los Angeles is expected to drop more than 35% next week compared to the same period last year, according to port data. Gene Seroka, the executive director of the ports, said that a quarter of the ships that had been scheduled for May had been canceled due to the light volume.

About two weeks ago, goods entering the port from China were very rare, said Mr. Seroka.

Data show that sales of heavy trucks have also dropped, which also suggests that companies in the logistics space expect to move less goods in the future.

Commerce experts claim that companies have stored enough inventory in recent months that, if the White House has revealed the course soon and considerably drops from tariffs on China, a large part of the pain for the American economy and that consumers can be avoided. Data from the Institute for Supply Management show that American stocks are at their highest level in more than two years.

Gabriel Wildau, CEO of Teneo, who advises companies to do business with China, said Chinese products that American retailers had stored in the first three months of the year would give shops for some time before they should increase prices. But if the situation is not changed quickly, American consumers will have the impact of trade changes take place over the next three to six months, he said.

Would have higher prices and, in some cases, empty shelves, he said.

Trump officials admitted that there could be disturbances for consumers. The president seemed to recognize Wednesday that his trade changes could lead to less goods and higher prices.

You know, someone said, oh, the shelves will be open, said Trump from the White House. Well, maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know? And maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than normally.

But administration officials said all pain would be minimal. During a white house briefing on Tuesday, Scott Bessent, the secretary of the Treasury, said that he did not expect to see the shocks of the American prices supply chain on China. I think the retailers have managed their inventory before this, he said.

Some companies that are in a more fragile financial situation have not been able to store and are quickly forced to leave business. Even if the Trump administration finds a way to reduce its prices on China, it is not clear that samples will fall enough to restart trade significantly.

Many companies say that prices greater than 50% on Chinese imports are sufficient to completely stop trade. With prices now at least 145%, and in some much higher cases, this would mean that the Trump administration may have to lower its prices in China at least 100 points to significantly restart the flow of goods.

Trump officials said they thought that the current rate rate with China was not durable, but they have concerns about Chinese business practices, and they will be under pressure to show that they have obtained significant China concessions in exchange for the deletion of tariffs.

Ryan Petersen, Flexport Director of Flexport, a supply chain company, said that even before the president was rates on China 145% this month, the Trump administration had put on China was high, at least 54%.

The reality is that 54% was already an incredibly high rate rate, said Petersen. It depends on the distance to which they come back. If they come back to 25%, maybe everything becomes a non-event.

Without knowing if world trade is heading, companies freeze their plans for expansion and interrupt new orders.

The data show that new orders from manufacturers have dropped sharply this year, while companies have reduced their capital expenditure plans. Some large companies have stopped making advice for their sales and profits. Mercedes-Benz suspended its financial forecasts for 2025 on Wednesday, just like Stellantis, which makes the Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep brands.

It is not known how fast the current challenges of the supply chain could be resolved. But during the pandemic, the disturbances of the supply chains took much more time to make their way in the economy than most of the forecasters had provided it.

Economists who initially expected the price increases to be transient were surprised by the inflationary pressures that persisted for years. The small impacts also had a way to make snowball thanks to supply chains, for example, a disturbance in the supply of one or two companies manufacturing small parts for cars or other machines could end up stopping a large manufacturing plant, which revealed that it had no alternative for the role.

And when the economy has taken up the initial pandemic disturbances, the process was not fluid. The Americans have seen stacks in the ports and shortages of certain goods, which ultimately contributed to higher prices.

Petersen said that companies that operated container ships had already canceled a quarter of all navigation in the United States from China, and they reduce their ships to go to Southeast Asia and Europe. Even if the Trump administration removes its porcelain prices and the American demand for consumers of Chinese products, ships will not be immediately in the right place to carry the same volume of goods, he said.

You will see high prices, you will see delays, added Mr. Petersen. The more you wait to make changes, the more serious the shock.

Danielle Kaye contributed the reports.

