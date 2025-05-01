How to follow the British local elections with the BBC news





Onthursday, on May 1, 2025, elections are held at 23 councils in the UK and six markets.

How to perform results and analysis using BBC News:

Thursday, May 1

With Laura Kuenssberg, at 11 pm, at 4 am (Friday, May 2), the BBC ONE will follow the latest development along with the guests and expert analysis of Professor John Cutice. Chris Mason will provide viewers with views on the ground in Runcorn. Live news streams also offer live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC News Channel and BBC Sound.

The BBC News Online follows all the developments of the council and market elections through the night of the website and app. There is a live page for 24 hours, presenting a report from the BBC correspondent in all key counts, and analyzing and analyzing what the results of the nation's correspondents and reporters and John Cutice mean.

People can see the results in their areas by entering day and night with storage code inquiry tools. There is also a 2025 local election page, which is being updated continuously with a brief explanation and detailed analysis of political correspondents and editors.

Friday, May 2

The BBC Breakfast provides comprehensive results and reaction services at 6 am. The audience can follow Live the Live in the results of the already declared market and council elections, as well as the election reactions of Runcon and Helsby. Representatives of labor, conservatives, free Democrats, Reformed British and Green will all appear at 6 am.

Today's program will deal with the latest election news through results and interviews as part of the Friday morning program of BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

The next day, the TV and audio coverage and analysis with Laura Kuenssberg will be conducted, and Laura Kuenssberg will guide viewers through the results with REETA Chakrabarti, and he will acquire numbers on a huge graphics screen. It starts at 12 pm at 12 pm, starts at the BBC 2, switches to BBC ONE until 4 pm at 2 pm, and continues the BBC news channel until 4 pm at 4 pm and maintains the BBC iPlayer and BBC sound. The news channel will be offered a regular report all day.

BBC News online websites and apps are being reported through live pages and all the latest development and analysis.

NEWSCAST records the podcast episodes hosted by Adam Fleming and Chris Mason at 7 am Friday. Live on the BBC Live News Stream of the BBC Sounds and soon as a podcast. And during the weekend, Laura Kuenssberg and Paddy O'Connell will complete the remaining results with newscast episodes on Saturday and Sunday.

The BBC Radio 5 Live Laura McGhie conveys the news of overnight counts along with reactions, guests and analysis all day.

The BBC News of 6 and 10 updates the audience with the latest election news and provides expert insights from the BBCS Political Communications.

NEWSNIGHT will bring about wise insights and active discussions about what the outcome of the British political environment means.

The BBC region network will have a comprehensive application of the upcoming local elections. The dedicated team will provide potential customers with the latest updates and in -depth analysis on all platforms, including the BBC local radio, 6:30 pm local dinner news, BBC sound and dedicated online news portal.

