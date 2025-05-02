US-UKRAINE MINERALSDEAL: Key political characters react





After the current deliberations and uncertainty, the United States and Ukraine signed an agreement on Wednesday, April 30, allowing American preferential access to the new Ukrainian mineral agreements in exchange for an investment fund for kyiv.

Ukraine has since published the agreement, describing the details of the agreement. The document details that the agreement serves as a flagship mechanism to encourage transparent, responsible and oriented investment to the future in the critical sectors of the Ukraine economy.

The report also refers in particular to the large -scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

According to a monitoring information sheet published by the White House, the partnership between the United States and Ukraine establishes a fund which will receive 50% of the fees, license fees and other similar payments of natural resource projects in Ukraine. This money will then be invested in new projects in Ukraine, which will generate long -term yields for American and Ukrainian peoples.

The agreement was initially suggested a few months ago, but the talks quickly derailed after a stormy argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the oval office on February 28. The journey of Ukrainian presidents to Washington was interrupted, and the agreement seemed to be in the Ladels, as well as the relations between the two nations.

President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, clashed at a meeting at the Oval Ovale Blanche office in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. Saul Loebgetty Images

During a press conference on Thursday, May 1, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt qualified the history agreement, adding: “This partnership represents the United States taking economic interest in securing a free, peaceful and sovereign future for Ukraine.

The agreement was signed Wednesday by the US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the first Ukrainian vice minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Bessent went to social networks after the signing and said: I am happy to announce the signing of the historic economic partnership agreement today.

Bessent added that the agreement, called the United United States reconstruction investment fund, would help accelerate the economic recovery of Ukraines and that economic security is national security.

Svyrydenko has relayed the “key provisions” of the agreement in a shared update via X, saying: full property and control remain with Ukraine. All resources on our territory and in territorial waters belong to Ukraine, it is the Ukrainian state which determines where and what to extract.

During a call with Newsnation on Wednesday, President Trump spoke of his apparently crucial meeting with Zelensky to Pope Francis Funeral last week, after which he publicly called Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president told Newsnation: I told him [Zelensky] This is a very good thing if we can produce an agreement and you sign it, because Russia is much stronger.

Trump previously said that the United States had spent $ 350 billion in Ukraine since the Russia’s invasion in 2022, but the Kiel Institute argues that the United States spent closer than $ 120 billion in the aid of Ukraine between January 2022 and December 2024.

Here is what the main political figures said after the highly anticipated and much discussed agreement:

Volodymyr Zelensky

Via a declaration on Telegram, the Ukrainian president declared, according to the kyiv Independent: it is now a truly equal agreement which opens the door to substantial investments in Ukraine and allows a major modernization of production in the country, as well as, just as important, an upgrading of our legal practices.

Earlier Thursday morning, after Russian drone reports hit Odesa, Ukraine, during the night, Zelensky called for increased pressure on Russia to end the war.

In a shared press release via social networks, he said: “This is why a strong thrust for diplomacy is necessary on pressure on Russia to force it in silence and negotiations. The more effective the sanctions, the more Russia 'incentives will have to end the war.

Trump and Zelensky shared a “productive” conversation before the funeral of Pope Francis at the Saint-Pierre basilica at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. Office of the president of Ukraingetty Imagesandrii Sybiha

The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, said that the agreement marks an important step in Ukraineu. The strategic partnership aimed to strengthen the economy and security of the Ukraines, in a declaration on X.

In the same position, Sybiha said he had spoken to the high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, informing him of the agreement. He added that he was grateful to the EU for his solidarity and his firm support. “”

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the agreement, thanking President Trump for his management. Rubio also said that the agreement is an important step in our shared prosperity and an important step at the end of this war.

Gregory Meeks

In a statement, the member of the Democrating Congress, Gregory Meeks, described the agreement that Donald Trumps the extortion of the Ukraine agreement, adding that he hopes that the administration will now be able to turn to the real barrage for peace.

Meeks reiterated his support to the Ukrainian President, saying: President Zelensky has repeatedly shown that he was ready to negotiate to work towards sustainable peace; It’s now time for Trump to put pressure on Putin where it belongs.

David Lammy

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement that the United Kingdom is hosting the measures taken by the United States and Ukraine to sign an economic partnership.

Lammy has also attracted the concentration of the relationship between his country and Ukraine, saying: the support of Uks for Ukraine remains firm. With our partnership over 100 years, we deepen economic and security links for future generations of our two countries.

Dmitry Medvedev

In an article on Telegram, Dmitry Medvedev, vice-president of Russias Security Council and former Russian president, said that the agreement was a defeat for kyiv, declaring: Trump finally broke the kyiv regime by paying for American aid with minerals now, they will have to pay for military supplies with the national wealth of a missing country.

