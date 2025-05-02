British weather: The warmest start in record -but hot orders continue? | British news





The British recorded the warmest start by the temperature soaring more than 29c in the spring sunshine.

The MET office was recorded 29.3C (84.7f) in Kew Gardens in southwest London, and was 27.4C (81.3F) in the previous January 1.

Thursday is also the warmest day so far, and it was the previous highest of 26.7C (80F) in Wisley on Wednesday Wednesday.

Image: The coast of Southend-on-SEA. PIC: PA

But on Friday, the cooler weather starts to drift from the north, and it is not expected that the fever will continue on the bank vacation weekend.

The temperature is expected to be relaxed by Friday and Saturday, which means the cold conditions of 14C to 18C throughout the UK.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesman for MET Office: “Tomorrow's temperature will be slightly reduced by 26 degrees or 27 degrees in the southeast of England until tomorrow, by tomorrow.”

What led to hot spells?

The predictors said that the hot spells are attached to the north of the remaining countries where the jet stream remains, so high pressure can be settled.

According to the temporary Met Office, the last month was recorded in the UK's best in April since it was recorded in 1910, and April was the warmest April in April.

Rainfall was much lower than the average of the UK last month, and only 56% of the expected total.

And Tyne and Wear was the second largest April in April, with only 7%of general rainfall.

Scientists see fingerprints of climate change through tumbling records.

Britain was trapped in the early taste of summer.

The warmest day in May and April, the third warm day, and the spring dates back to 1884.

But this is more than just a natural change.

Scientists see fingerprints of climate change throughout the tumbling record.

The map published by the central data analyst shows that climate change caused by human beings is four to five times higher in many regions of the country.

This spring warm and dry weather has increased forest fires.

According to European satellite monitoring service Copernicus, the land has been burned in the UK on average this year on average for one year in the UK this year.

According to the latest data, 29,484 hectares (72,857 acres) were hit in 2025, compared to an average of 12,613 hectares (31,167 acres) between 2012 and 2024.

The temperature drops sharply on the bank vacation weekend.

However, the risk of fire is 'very high' in most of Scotland and 'very high' in many areas in the UK.

The warmth that brings joy to many of us is also at risk.

The boy's body was restored from the lake

Meanwhile, when a 16 -year -old boy recovered from a lake in Nottingham, he warned of emergency services swimming in the lake and river.

Nottingham police officer David Mader, the chief supervisor, said:

Image: Rescue of London Fields LIDO in East London. PIC: Reuters

The London Fire Department responded to 565 water -related events last year, with 160 people in the first quarter of this year, ranging from rescue to people to animals in lakes and ponds.

'The water temperature can be dangerous'

Craig Carter Prevention and Protection Chairman said. “Even if the sun shines, the water temperature can be dangerous. Cold water shock can affect anyone no matter how suitable or experienced. It can lead to water suction and can be drowned.”

Images: People enjoy ice cream at ST James' S Park in London. PIC: PA

The ROYAL NATIONAL LIFEBOAT Institution (RNLI) provided similar warnings and advised people to swim in the red and yellow flags to those planning to swim on a life -saving beach.

The fire brigade means that the risk of grass and forest fires is “enhanced” due to warm weather, and it can be more easily spread during dry orders because the firefighter is fighting with a large forest fire in the peak district.

RAD also paid attention to the drivers on the road, and Rod Dennis spokesman was expected to “soar”, while NHS reported doubled the heat advice from Monday to Wednesday.

