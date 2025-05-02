



A first historic partnership of its kind: under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the United States and Ukraine concluded a historic agreement on April 30, launching a very first of its kind for reconstruction and long-term economic success of Ukraine.

From start to finish, this agreement is a fully collaborative partnership between our nations, from which the United States and Ukraine will benefit. This partnership represents the United States taking economic participation in securing a free, peaceful and sovereign future for Ukraine. This agreement will also strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine for long-term reconstruction and modernization, in response to large-scale destruction caused by Russia on a large-scale scale. The Treasury Department and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will work with the Government of Ukraine to finalize governance and advance this important partnership. The United States DFC will work with Ukraines State Organization Agency on the support of the public-private partnership, which are both supported by full faith and the credit of their respective nations.

Long -term feedback for the two countries: President Trump planned this partnership between the Americans and the Ukrainians to show both parties the commitment to a sustainable peace and prosperity in Ukraine

This partnership between the United States and Ukraine establishes a fund which will receive 50% of fees, license fees and other similar payments from natural resources in Ukraine. This money will be invested in new projects in Ukraine, which will generate long -term yields for American and Ukrainian peoples. As new projects are identified, the fund's resources can be quickly allocated to economic growth, job creation and other key Ukrainian development priorities. The indirect advantages will include a stronger private sector and a more robust and durable infrastructure for the long -term success of Ukraines. The partnership will be controlled by a company with an equal representation of three Ukrainian members and three members of the US board of directors, who will work together thanks to a collaboration process to make decisions for the allocation of fund resources, such as investment and distribution. The partnership will also bring the highest transparency and responsibility levels to ensure that the inhabitants of Ukraine and the United States are able to benefit from the advantages of the reconstruction of Ukraines. Natural resources projects will include minerals, hydrocarbons and the development of related infrastructure. If the United States decides to acquire these resources for ourselves, we will have the first choice to acquire them or to designate the buyer of our choice. Economic security is national security and this important safeguard prevents critical resources from falling into bad hands. Above all, this partnership sends a strong message to Russia that the United States has the skin in the game and has embarked on the success of Ukraines in the long term.

No state, business or person that has funded or provided the Russian war machine will be authorized to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine, including participation in projects supported by fund resources.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/05/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-secures-agreement-to-establish-united-states-ukraine-reconstruction-investment-fund/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos