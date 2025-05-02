The Reform Party of Nigel Farage is facing important exams in the UK regional elections.





NIGEL FARAGE, one of Brexit's biggest supporters and the leader of the British Party, who started from the European Union, will participate in the test in the election of this country on Thursday.

The Reform Party currently has four out of 650 seats in the House of Representatives and received 14%of the votes in last year's national elections.

However, according to some polls, the current depression now surpasses the support of labor and support for opposition conservatives.

“We are trying to change the history of British history, and Farage emphasized his goal of winning the next national election in the UK, which will be held until August 2029.

Farage's policies cause concern

FARAGE started elections 8 with the House of Representatives and lost all attempts until it was elected as an MP of the Clacton constituency in 2024.

The Reform Party's policy mixes a strong border with a long political position, restraining people and immigration reminiscent of the US President of the Donald Trump.

Farage said he wanted to implement “Doges for all counties” in the UK, inspired by the ELON Musk -led government efficiency department (DOGE).

Farage said, “I brought an auditor and found out why all of these money was spent on consultants and agency workers, ending in Home Boom, disappearing, and ending.”

The Reform Party appeals not only to many labor -class voters who once sponsored labor, but also social conservatives who have been taken to Tories for a long time.

Some conservatives have already proposed an election agreement between the two parties in the right of the next national election, but Farage laughed at this idea and said that the Conservative Party would not be important until then.

But the rise in reform is worrying about labor and conservatives.

Tim Bale, a political professor at the Queen Mary University of London, said on Thursday that the powerful result of the Parage Party could try to become a “reform lighting” by strengthening the position on immigration and other issues.

He said it was a mistake.

“When we go around Europe, it is best to solve these radical rebellions by copying some of their policies, and their rhetoric is not burdensome by reality.” “If you present a copy to people, you tend to prefer the original.”

Divided politician

Some people can see Farage as the biggest assets of reform, but have argued for his position.

Critics accused the police accused the stalking tension in inaccurate by suggesting that the three children were inaccurate in inaccurate in July by suggesting that three children were informed of the trouble of the death of the death dance class.

The false claim that an attacker is an asylum applicant caused a riot throughout England.

He also supported a strong anti -immigrant attitude and says that many immigrants came from culture to England from “alien”.

In addition, reforms are original due to some infiltration related to the previous parties, Farage LED, UKIP, and BREXIT Party. But since then it has been trying to be a smoother and professional organization.

Trump's most famous British supporters of Farage can also affect his position in the poll, given that the US president suggests that it is not widely popular in the UK.

Farage thus tried to get away from some of Trump's policies, including the US trade tariffs and dialogue, which made Canada the 51st country.

