Trump reduces American diplomacy in Africa DW 30/04/2025





President Donald Trump seeks to reduce costs by reducing his diplomatic presence in the world. According to Trump's plan, nearly 30 embassies and consulates worldwide will be closed, many of which in Africa.

This is obvious from an executive decree project, the content of which was published by the New York Times. He envisages a complete overhaul of the Structural State Department by October 1. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, quickly rejected the plan reported as “false news” on X, formerly Twitter.

Budget cuts not only affect internal government agencies, but also the United States foreign policy: Alastair Pike / AFP / Getty Images Embassies are no longer a priority

“The appointments of ambassadors by the Trump administration are not a priority,” said Alex Vines, who heads the African program to the Chatham House Think Tank in London. “So far, there have been three ambassadors on the African continent appointed by the Trump administration: for South Africa, for Morocco and Tunisia. All the others have existing ambassadors who are still used or vacant posts.”

In some cases, diplomats have been appointed acting ambassadors until it becomes clear what the Trump administration plans to do with the respective embassy.

A glance at the American Foreign Service Association shows that there is currently no entry for small countries but also for the largest powerful countries in economics such as Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and Ethiopia. We do not know who will represent the United States in these countries in the future.

The plan is to considerably reduce the American diplomatic imprint in Africa, Vines in DW told. Lesotho, Eritrea, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Gambia and South Sudan will have closed embassies, as well as consulates in Douala, Cameroon and Durban in South Africa.

President Trump recently appointed Leo Brent Bozell III as an ambassador to South Africa, industrial power, pending confirmation from the US Senate.

“He is a deeply conservative media criticism and probably a difficult appointment for South Africa,” South Africa-Russia told DW DW DW DW at the South African Institute of International Affairs.

The South African ambassador expelled

The appointment of Pro-Israel Bozell follows the expulsion of the South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool of Washington, who had criticized Trump. Diplomatic relations between the two countries have reached a weak point after expulsion.

Former South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was expelled from usage: Gianluigi Guercia / AFP

The Trump administration condemned the trial in South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice on the Gaza War. In February, there was another row: Trump accused the South African government of arbitrary expropriation of the land, speaking of “discrimination” against white South Africans in order to grasp their land.

Trump has suspended financial assistance in the country, affecting projects that support the fight against HIV and AIDS, to the detriment of many ordinary people. For Gruzd, it is only another sign that Donald Trump does not care about Africa.

“Africa was not very strongly in Trump's first term. He was insulting towards the continent and he ignored it,” Gruzd told DW. “He has not visited throughout his mandate. And it is not a surprise for me that there are vacancies in ambassadors for important countries in Africa.”

USAID played a key role by helping to finance efforts to combat HIV and treat aid in Africaimage: Bram Janssen / AP / Picture Alliance Bilateral Cooperation

Since his entry into office in January, Trump has started to radically reduce ministries, agencies and government programs as well as the thousands of employees. The cuts are motivated by the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government (DOGE), currently still led by Elon Musk, which makes drastic efforts to reduce the federal government.

The State Department will also be reduced as part of these strategic reforms. This is due to the financial pressure resulting from a strongly indebted American economy, but also to a product of Trump's thought.

“We have seen that he prefers to deal with the countries bilaterally,” said DW DW Center for the study of the United States at the University of Pretoria. It was, he said, the new state of mind of the administration and how he wants to cooperate with others. This is why Isike does not expect the American trade agreement with African countries (AGOA) to be extended on October 1, 2025.

This reduction in the American presence in the world occurs in countries where the administration considers that they do not benefit as much as they should be relating to the investments they have put in embassies and consulates, ISIKE in DW told.

Many cities in the United States, like New York here, have seen demonstrations against discounts of expenditure pushed by Elon Musk and the American president Donald Trump Image: Andrea Renault / Star Max / IPX / Picture alliance

However, there will be no complete withdrawal at the diplomatic level.

“In some of these countries, the embassies can be closed, but they will be served by regional offices,” said Isike. “In South Sudan, for example, there could be a closure, but that remains to be seen.”

Do other countries fill the void?

According to Isike, there are certain countries, such as South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo and perhaps Nigeria, with which the Trump administration wishes to continue bilateral relations.

The reason is that these countries have minerals that could be useful to the American economy. This is important at the moment, “as China blocks access to certain important minerals it provides in the United States,” added Isike.

In 2021, Secretary of State of State of State Blinken went to Abuja, Nigeria. Image: Andrew Harnik / Photo / picture alliance

The political analyst is convinced that the United States will maintain his presence in such countries, including Kenya. These will then serve as regional centers.

Analysts also emphasize that the reduction in American diplomatic presence in Africa presents risks for the administration of Trump. Indeed, this will create space for others to be filled, with a possible actor of China to play a more important role, ISIKE in DW told.

The United Arab Emirates, Turkey, India, Russia, Gulf States and European countries will also look for opportunities on the continent, said Alex Vines to DW. “Less from America will actually be an incentive, I think, for … other regions to see how they could improve their diplomatic relations with Africa.”

This article has been translated from German

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/trump-scales-back-us-diplomacy-in-africa/a-72391480 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos